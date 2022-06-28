Castle Stuart Golf Links To Be Renamed And Second Course Built

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Castle Stuart Golf Links, which is regarded as one of the best golf courses in Scotland, is to be renamed following its acquisition by Canadian developers - Cabot. The property will be rebranded Cabot Highlands.

Cabot plans to build a second course designed by acclaimed golf course architect Tom Doak. The course will play around Castle Stuart’s 400-year-old castle and will incorporate natural contours, meandering through hillsides and expansive open land with several holes along the water. Planning for the course will begin in fall 2022 and construction will begin in 2023 with a planned opening in 2024.

“Castle Stuart has been considered a benchmark of exceptional Scottish golf since it first opened thirteen years ago,” Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot, said in a media release. “We are honoured to be a steward of the land and carry the original vision for the property forward. Our goal is to create unforgettable memories in magical places, and there are few places in the world more awe-inspiring than the Scottish Highlands.”

Real estate will also be a key focus post acquisition with plans for luxury accommodation, retail, restaurants and communal gathering points.

“I couldn’t think of a better partner than Cabot to lead our next chapter,” said Stuart McColm, General Manager of Castle Stuart and the forthcoming Cabot Highlands. “The work that’s been done at Cabot Cape Breton on the courses and within the community speaks for itself, and I know our beloved founder, Mark Parsinen, would be proud of the plans ahead to fulfil his original vision for the destination. Not only is this significant golf news, it is also a major boost for the regional economy of the Highlands.”

The Cabot Highlands venture will be the first Tom Doak design for Cabot. A student of Pete Dye, Doak is perhaps best known for the design of Pacific Dunes in Oregon, The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, and the restoration of Alister MacKenzie's home course, Pasatiempo. Doak credits MacKenzie as one of his biggest architectural influences.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Ben Cowan-Dewar and the Cabot team,” Doak said. “We have been searching for the perfect destination for years. Our goal is to create a distinctly Scottish golf experience that appeals to players at all levels with an authentic links-style course that puts the golf holes front and center.”

Castle Stuart has played host to the Scottish Open on four separate occasions.