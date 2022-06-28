Castle Stuart Golf Links To Be Renamed And Second Course Built
Cabot expands its portfolio of world-class golf destinations with the acquisition of Castle Stuart Golf Links in Scotland
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Castle Stuart Golf Links, which is regarded as one of the best golf courses in Scotland, is to be renamed following its acquisition by Canadian developers - Cabot. The property will be rebranded Cabot Highlands.
Cabot plans to build a second course designed by acclaimed golf course architect Tom Doak. The course will play around Castle Stuart’s 400-year-old castle and will incorporate natural contours, meandering through hillsides and expansive open land with several holes along the water. Planning for the course will begin in fall 2022 and construction will begin in 2023 with a planned opening in 2024.
“Castle Stuart has been considered a benchmark of exceptional Scottish golf since it first opened thirteen years ago,” Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot, said in a media release. “We are honoured to be a steward of the land and carry the original vision for the property forward. Our goal is to create unforgettable memories in magical places, and there are few places in the world more awe-inspiring than the Scottish Highlands.”
Real estate will also be a key focus post acquisition with plans for luxury accommodation, retail, restaurants and communal gathering points.
“I couldn’t think of a better partner than Cabot to lead our next chapter,” said Stuart McColm, General Manager of Castle Stuart and the forthcoming Cabot Highlands. “The work that’s been done at Cabot Cape Breton on the courses and within the community speaks for itself, and I know our beloved founder, Mark Parsinen, would be proud of the plans ahead to fulfil his original vision for the destination. Not only is this significant golf news, it is also a major boost for the regional economy of the Highlands.”
The Cabot Highlands venture will be the first Tom Doak design for Cabot. A student of Pete Dye, Doak is perhaps best known for the design of Pacific Dunes in Oregon, The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, and the restoration of Alister MacKenzie's home course, Pasatiempo. Doak credits MacKenzie as one of his biggest architectural influences.
“I’m thrilled to partner with Ben Cowan-Dewar and the Cabot team,” Doak said. “We have been searching for the perfect destination for years. Our goal is to create a distinctly Scottish golf experience that appeals to players at all levels with an authentic links-style course that puts the golf holes front and center.”
Castle Stuart has played host to the Scottish Open on four separate occasions.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
-
-
LIV Golf Unveils Three New Signings Ahead Of Portland Event
Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz and World No.2 amateur Eugenio Chacarra have been added to the LIV Golf roster
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
How Much Do PGA Tour Caddies Earn?
PGA Tour caddies tend to earn around $2,000 per week plus a percentage of winnings
By Garrett Johnston • Published