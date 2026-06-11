Can A 'More Positive' Collin Morikawa Prosper As New Dad Returns To Action?

After an extended break and becoming a father for the first time, we could see a more relaxed Collin Morikawa as he tees it up at the RBC Canadian Open.

Morikawa last played at the PGA Championship, and while being off the course to welcome his first born he's also managed to rest his troublesome back injury.

The two-time Major champion admits he hasn't had much recovery sleep thanks to his new arrival, something which he's really noticed when coming away for the first time back on the PGA Tour - and having such a restful sleep away from home!

The 'nappy factor' in golf is real as players often have a bounce in form when becoming parents for the first time - which is partly attributed to golf no longer being the most important thing in life.

Morikawa has acknowledged this fact, with his priorities now shifting to his family, and as a previously pretty intense player out on the course that could unlock something in his game on his return.

"A lot of people on tour have given me advice, a lot of friends," said Morikawa. "And just a different perspective on life, I think. I'm just enjoying every day.

"I know at the same time I still have a job to do when I'm out here and that's what's great kind of being back. But at the same time when I'm out there playing you're kind of playing a little bit differently, your mind's in a different spot.

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"I think I'm a lot more positive out there and hopefully I can kind of just allow my body to relax and go out and play golf and enjoy it again."

Collin Morikawa won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Morikawa hasn't practiced much such Aronimink, when he played still being troubled with a back problem that forced him to withdraw from The Players Championship.

It somewhat derailed a fine season, as he won at Pebble Beach and finished T7 at The Masters as part of five completed tournaments in a row finishing no worse than T7.

Morikawa now hopes the time off has helped his back to settle down so he can be physically at his best for the rest of the season.

"I left the PGA Championship uncomfortable in a way. I've been grinding this kind of back injury since The Players," Morikawa added.

"It still hadn't felt that comfortable. So it was nice to take a full reset. And just focus on other things going on in life. I think after that I've just been able to relax a little bit more.

"There's still a trust factor that I'm looking for that I'm trying to find this week. But it's a lot better of a swing than I've been putting on and that's for me a positive thing.

"I think when the body fully is able to kind of have that last little puzzle piece of fully relaxing, I think the game's going to be exactly how I want. I still feel like I'm hitting great shots when I need to. But just the consistency-wise I think if I can build that into this week it will be a great boost into next week."