Can A 'More Positive' Collin Morikawa Prosper As New Dad Returns To Action?
Collin Morikawa has been off the course with his new child, and returns with a "more positive" approach and healed back injury as he looks to hit the ground running on the PGA Tour
After an extended break and becoming a father for the first time, we could see a more relaxed Collin Morikawa as he tees it up at the RBC Canadian Open.
Morikawa last played at the PGA Championship, and while being off the course to welcome his first born he's also managed to rest his troublesome back injury.
The two-time Major champion admits he hasn't had much recovery sleep thanks to his new arrival, something which he's really noticed when coming away for the first time back on the PGA Tour - and having such a restful sleep away from home!
The 'nappy factor' in golf is real as players often have a bounce in form when becoming parents for the first time - which is partly attributed to golf no longer being the most important thing in life.
Morikawa has acknowledged this fact, with his priorities now shifting to his family, and as a previously pretty intense player out on the course that could unlock something in his game on his return.
"A lot of people on tour have given me advice, a lot of friends," said Morikawa. "And just a different perspective on life, I think. I'm just enjoying every day.
"I know at the same time I still have a job to do when I'm out here and that's what's great kind of being back. But at the same time when I'm out there playing you're kind of playing a little bit differently, your mind's in a different spot.
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"I think I'm a lot more positive out there and hopefully I can kind of just allow my body to relax and go out and play golf and enjoy it again."
Morikawa hasn't practiced much such Aronimink, when he played still being troubled with a back problem that forced him to withdraw from The Players Championship.
It somewhat derailed a fine season, as he won at Pebble Beach and finished T7 at The Masters as part of five completed tournaments in a row finishing no worse than T7.
Morikawa now hopes the time off has helped his back to settle down so he can be physically at his best for the rest of the season.
"I left the PGA Championship uncomfortable in a way. I've been grinding this kind of back injury since The Players," Morikawa added.
"It still hadn't felt that comfortable. So it was nice to take a full reset. And just focus on other things going on in life. I think after that I've just been able to relax a little bit more.
"There's still a trust factor that I'm looking for that I'm trying to find this week. But it's a lot better of a swing than I've been putting on and that's for me a positive thing.
"I think when the body fully is able to kind of have that last little puzzle piece of fully relaxing, I think the game's going to be exactly how I want. I still feel like I'm hitting great shots when I need to. But just the consistency-wise I think if I can build that into this week it will be a great boost into next week."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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