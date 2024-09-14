Watch: Team USA Caddies Go Topless After Alison Lee Solheim Cup Hole Out Causes Chaos

The caddies of Alison Lee and Megan Khang took their shirts off to celebrate after Lee's hole out for eagle during the Saturday afternoon four ball session

Alison Lee&#039;s caddie take his shirt off to celebrate her hole out at the Solheim Cup
There were wild celebrations after Alison Lee's hole out at the Solheim Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

As expected, the atmosphere at the Solheim Cup has been incredible with the partisan home crowd offering vociferous support to the US team at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

However, some of that exuberance spilled over to the course during the Saturday afternoon four ball session, as two of the team's caddies went topless!

Stacy Lewis’s Team USA maintained a four-point advantage over Suzann Pettersen’s Team Europe heading into the session having tied the morning foursomes 2-2 to lead 8-4 overall.

Things got even better for the hosts when Alison Lee, playing alongside Megan Khang in a match against Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom, produced a magnificent hole out for eagle from the second fairway to put the US pair 1up in the match.

That was the cue for predictably wild celebrations from the crowd, with their caddies also getting in on the act. Khang’s bagman Jack Fulghum was the first to remove his top, swiftly followed by Lee’s looper, Taylor “Shota” Takada.

But was it entirely spontaneous? It appears not. According to the TV broadcast, Khang's caddie had suggested that if anyone holes out, they'll give the duo $500, but instead, Lee said they should take off their shirts. A few minutes later, Lee produced her moment of magic and the caddies made good on their arrangement!

Alison Lee and her caddie on day one of the Solheim Cup

Taylor "Shota" Takada is Alison Lee's caddie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The scene was reminiscent of a moment from another famously boisterous contest, the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open. Back in 2022, players Joel Dahman and Harry Higgs got well and truly carried away with the atmosphere on the 16th at TPC Scottsdale, going topless after Higgs rolled in a 10-foot putt for par.

Like Lee’s hole out, that move followed a similar promise. After being grouped with Higgs, Dahmen wrote on Twitter (now X): "Dreams do come true! If we get enough retweets, @harryhiggs1991 will take his shirt off on 16 tomorrow!"

As for Lee, her hole out was her latest highlight following her and Rose Zhang’s 5&4 victory over Linn Grant and Charley Hull in the Friday afternoon four ball that helped the US to a 6-2 lead heading into Saturday’s action.

Topics
Women's Golf
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸