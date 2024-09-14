Watch: Team USA Caddies Go Topless After Alison Lee Solheim Cup Hole Out Causes Chaos

As expected, the atmosphere at the Solheim Cup has been incredible with the partisan home crowd offering vociferous support to the US team at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

However, some of that exuberance spilled over to the course during the Saturday afternoon four ball session, as two of the team's caddies went topless!

Stacy Lewis’s Team USA maintained a four-point advantage over Suzann Pettersen’s Team Europe heading into the session having tied the morning foursomes 2-2 to lead 8-4 overall.

Things got even better for the hosts when Alison Lee, playing alongside Megan Khang in a match against Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom, produced a magnificent hole out for eagle from the second fairway to put the US pair 1up in the match.

That was the cue for predictably wild celebrations from the crowd, with their caddies also getting in on the act. Khang’s bagman Jack Fulghum was the first to remove his top, swiftly followed by Lee’s looper, Taylor “Shota” Takada.

SHIRTS OFF FOR ALISON LEE'S HOLE OUT FROM THE FAIRWAY 😤💯 pic.twitter.com/VDmLUq8xR6September 14, 2024

But was it entirely spontaneous? It appears not. According to the TV broadcast, Khang's caddie had suggested that if anyone holes out, they'll give the duo $500, but instead, Lee said they should take off their shirts. A few minutes later, Lee produced her moment of magic and the caddies made good on their arrangement!

Taylor "Shota" Takada is Alison Lee's caddie (Image credit: Getty Images)

The scene was reminiscent of a moment from another famously boisterous contest, the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open. Back in 2022, players Joel Dahman and Harry Higgs got well and truly carried away with the atmosphere on the 16th at TPC Scottsdale, going topless after Higgs rolled in a 10-foot putt for par.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like Lee’s hole out, that move followed a similar promise. After being grouped with Higgs, Dahmen wrote on Twitter (now X): "Dreams do come true! If we get enough retweets, @harryhiggs1991 will take his shirt off on 16 tomorrow!"

As for Lee, her hole out was her latest highlight following her and Rose Zhang’s 5&4 victory over Linn Grant and Charley Hull in the Friday afternoon four ball that helped the US to a 6-2 lead heading into Saturday’s action.