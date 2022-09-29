Bryson DeChambeau Advances In Pro Long Drive Championship

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bryson DeChambeau is through to the last 64 of the Pro Long Drive Championship in Nevada after topping his qualifying group.

The LIV Golfer, who made the last 16 last year, was among 122 entrants in the 2022 event at Mesquite Sports and Event Complex. They were divided into eight groups of 15 or 16, with the top eight going through to the round of 64.

DeChambeau was in the final group, and finished 1st of 16, with the longest of his six drives flying 374 yards. In an impressive show of consistency, all six of the 2020 US Open winner’s drives passed the 355-yard mark.

The 29-year-old is coming off his best finish since joining LIV Golf, having banked $532,500 for his tied-8th finish at LIV Chicago. He is free to participate in the long drive competition with the next LIV event taking place next week in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kyle Berskhire is the reigning Pro Long Drive champion, having won his second world title in 2021 with a 422-yard drive. He’s won five of the eight Open Division tour stops this year, though while his best drive flew 403 yards on the opening day this year, he only qualified fourth in group one.

Ryan Gregnol, who topped group six, and Justin James, winner of group four, hit the drives of the day in the opening round, both bombing it 407 yards. Across the Open, Amateur, Senior and Super Senior divisions, 181 big hitters teed it up, representing 16 countries.