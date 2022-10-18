BMW Ladies Championship Preview, Field And Prize Money

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The third edition of the BMW Ladies Championship is set to get underway at Oak Valley Country Club in the Republic of Korea.

As the 2022 season is coming to a close, you'd be forgiven for thinking there is little to play for. In contrast, 78 of the best players in the world will take part in this no-cut event with very little separating the top of the Race to the CME Globe season standings.

World No.1 Jin Young Ko makes a much-anticipated return to action and will do so in defence of her title. The 27-year-old last featured on the LPGA Tour at the CP Women's Open in August before taking time away from the game to rehabilitate a wrist injury. The two-time Major winning Korean returns to her home country in search of her 14th LPGA Tour title.

The field includes seven of the top-10 in the Race to the CME Globe Standings and six of the top-10 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Lydia Ko is leading the season-long race and returns to Korea where she finished T3 last year.

She will however, be looking over her shoulder at the chasing trio of US Women's Open champion Minjee Lee, teenage prodigy Atthaya Thittikul and Chevron Championship winner Jennifer Kupcho.

Despite a returning Jin Young Ko, many will fancy the in-form World No.2 Atthaya Thittikul. The 19-year-old, who is dubbed the fastest rising star in golf, claimed her second title of the year at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship when she defeated Danielle Kang in a playoff and followed that with consecutive top-10 finishes.

Kang, who revealed after the second round of the US Women's Open that she was diagnosed with a tumour on her spine, is present for just her sixth start since returning from treatment. The 29-year-old will be looking to add to the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions title earlier this year.

Leona Maguire, Paula Reto, Andrea Lee, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai round off what must be considered one of the strongest fields on the LPGA Tour this season.

Notable absentees include Lexi Thompson, who secured a dominant victory at the Aramco Team Series in New York and recently-crowned Amundi Evian Championship winner, Brooke Henderson.

The field will be competing for a $2m purse, with the winner taking home a cheque for $300,000.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

BMW Ladies Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Position Prize Money 1 $300,000 2 $182,538 3 $132,418 4 $102,436 5 $82,450 6 $67,458 7 $56,465 8 $49,470 9 $44,473 10 $40,475 11 $37,476 12 $34,978 13 $32,779 14 $30,781 15 $28,981 16 $27,382 17 $25,984 18 $24,785 19 $23,786 20 $22,985 21 $22,187 22 $21,386 23 $20,588 24 $19,788 25 $19,088 26 $18,390 27 $17,688 28 $16,989 29 $16,290 30 $15,690 31 $15,090 32 $14,491 33 $13,891 34 $13,291 35 $12,792 36 $12,292 37 $11,794 38 $11,293 39 $10,792 40 $10,393 41 $9,994 42 $9,595 43 $9,194 44 $8,794 45 $8,494 46 $8,195 47 $7,895 48 $7,595 49 $7,295 50 $6,995 51 $6,796 52 $6,596 53 $6,395 54 $6,197 55 $5,996 56 $5,796 57 $5,597 58 $5,396 59 $5,198 60 $4,997 61 $4,898 62 $4,796 63 $4,697 64 $4,598 65 $4,496 66 $4,397 67 $4,298 68 $4,197 69 $4,097 70 $3,998 71 $3,948 72 $3,897 73 $3,847 74 $3,798 75 $3,752 76 $3,704 77 $3,657 78 $3,610

BMW Ladies Championship Field

A Lim Kim

Albane Valenzuela

Alison Lee

Allisen Corpuz

Amy Yang

Andrea Lee

Angel Yin

Anna Nordqvist

Annie Park

Ariya Jutanugarn

Ashleigh Buhai

Atthaya Thitikul

Brittany Altomare

Bronte Law

Carlota Ciganda

Celine Boutier

Chella Choi

Cheyenne Knight

Daniela Darquea

Danielle Kang

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Emma Talley

Esther Henseleit

Eun Hee Ji

Frida Kinhult

Gemma Dryburgh

Haeji Kang

Hannah Green

Hinako Shibuno

Hye-Jin Choi

Hyo Joo Kim

Hyunjo Yoo (a)

In Kyung Kim

Jasmine Suwannapura

Jennifer Kupcho

Jennifer Song

Jenny Shin

Jeongeun Lee6

Jin Young Ko

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Kelly Tan

Lauren Coughlin

Leona Maguire

Lilia Vu

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Linn Grant

Lizette Salas

Lydia Ko

Maria Fassi

Matilda Castren

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Mi Hyang Lee

Minjee Lee

Minsol Kim (a)

Moriya Jutanugarn

Na Yeon Choi

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Narin An

Nasa Hataoka

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Patty Tavatanakit

Paula Reto

Pauline Roussin

Peiyun Chien

Pornanong Phatlum

Sarah Schmelzel

Sei Young Kim

So Yeon Ryu

Sophia Schubert

Stephanie Kyriacou

Stephanie Meadow

Su Oh

Sung Hyun Park

Wei-Ling Hsu

Wichanee Meechai

Yaeeun Hong

Yealimi Noh

Yuka Saso

Who Won The 2021 BMW Ladies Championship?

Jin Young Ko overcame a four stroke deficit with a final round 8-under-par 64 to tie Hee Jeong Lim. On the first playoff hole, Ko earned her second-consecutive victory and the 200th win by a Korean-born player on the LPGA Tour by virtue of a birdie.

Where Is The BMW Ladies Championship Being Played?

The BMW Ladies Championship will be contested at Oak Valley Country Club in the Republic of Korea.