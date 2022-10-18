BMW Ladies Championship Preview, Field And Prize Money
The LPGA Tour is in Korea for the third edition of the BMW Ladies Championship. Here is who's playing and how much money is up for grabs
The third edition of the BMW Ladies Championship is set to get underway at Oak Valley Country Club in the Republic of Korea.
As the 2022 season is coming to a close, you'd be forgiven for thinking there is little to play for. In contrast, 78 of the best players in the world will take part in this no-cut event with very little separating the top of the Race to the CME Globe season standings.
World No.1 Jin Young Ko makes a much-anticipated return to action and will do so in defence of her title. The 27-year-old last featured on the LPGA Tour at the CP Women's Open in August before taking time away from the game to rehabilitate a wrist injury. The two-time Major winning Korean returns to her home country in search of her 14th LPGA Tour title.
The field includes seven of the top-10 in the Race to the CME Globe Standings and six of the top-10 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Lydia Ko is leading the season-long race and returns to Korea where she finished T3 last year.
She will however, be looking over her shoulder at the chasing trio of US Women's Open champion Minjee Lee, teenage prodigy Atthaya Thittikul and Chevron Championship winner Jennifer Kupcho.
Despite a returning Jin Young Ko, many will fancy the in-form World No.2 Atthaya Thittikul. The 19-year-old, who is dubbed the fastest rising star in golf, claimed her second title of the year at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship when she defeated Danielle Kang in a playoff and followed that with consecutive top-10 finishes.
Kang, who revealed after the second round of the US Women's Open that she was diagnosed with a tumour on her spine, is present for just her sixth start since returning from treatment. The 29-year-old will be looking to add to the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions title earlier this year.
Leona Maguire, Paula Reto, Andrea Lee, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai round off what must be considered one of the strongest fields on the LPGA Tour this season.
Notable absentees include Lexi Thompson, who secured a dominant victory at the Aramco Team Series in New York and recently-crowned Amundi Evian Championship winner, Brooke Henderson.
The field will be competing for a $2m purse, with the winner taking home a cheque for $300,000.
BMW Ladies Championship Prize Money Breakdown
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$300,000
|2
|$182,538
|3
|$132,418
|4
|$102,436
|5
|$82,450
|6
|$67,458
|7
|$56,465
|8
|$49,470
|9
|$44,473
|10
|$40,475
|11
|$37,476
|12
|$34,978
|13
|$32,779
|14
|$30,781
|15
|$28,981
|16
|$27,382
|17
|$25,984
|18
|$24,785
|19
|$23,786
|20
|$22,985
|21
|$22,187
|22
|$21,386
|23
|$20,588
|24
|$19,788
|25
|$19,088
|26
|$18,390
|27
|$17,688
|28
|$16,989
|29
|$16,290
|30
|$15,690
|31
|$15,090
|32
|$14,491
|33
|$13,891
|34
|$13,291
|35
|$12,792
|36
|$12,292
|37
|$11,794
|38
|$11,293
|39
|$10,792
|40
|$10,393
|41
|$9,994
|42
|$9,595
|43
|$9,194
|44
|$8,794
|45
|$8,494
|46
|$8,195
|47
|$7,895
|48
|$7,595
|49
|$7,295
|50
|$6,995
|51
|$6,796
|52
|$6,596
|53
|$6,395
|54
|$6,197
|55
|$5,996
|56
|$5,796
|57
|$5,597
|58
|$5,396
|59
|$5,198
|60
|$4,997
|61
|$4,898
|62
|$4,796
|63
|$4,697
|64
|$4,598
|65
|$4,496
|66
|$4,397
|67
|$4,298
|68
|$4,197
|69
|$4,097
|70
|$3,998
|71
|$3,948
|72
|$3,897
|73
|$3,847
|74
|$3,798
|75
|$3,752
|76
|$3,704
|77
|$3,657
|78
|$3,610
BMW Ladies Championship Field
- A Lim Kim
- Albane Valenzuela
- Alison Lee
- Allisen Corpuz
- Amy Yang
- Andrea Lee
- Angel Yin
- Anna Nordqvist
- Annie Park
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Brittany Altomare
- Bronte Law
- Carlota Ciganda
- Celine Boutier
- Chella Choi
- Cheyenne Knight
- Daniela Darquea
- Danielle Kang
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Emma Talley
- Esther Henseleit
- Eun Hee Ji
- Frida Kinhult
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Haeji Kang
- Hannah Green
- Hinako Shibuno
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Hyunjo Yoo (a)
- In Kyung Kim
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Jennifer Song
- Jenny Shin
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Jin Young Ko
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Kelly Tan
- Lauren Coughlin
- Leona Maguire
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Linn Grant
- Lizette Salas
- Lydia Ko
- Maria Fassi
- Matilda Castren
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Minsol Kim (a)
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Na Yeon Choi
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Narin An
- Nasa Hataoka
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Paula Reto
- Pauline Roussin
- Peiyun Chien
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sei Young Kim
- So Yeon Ryu
- Sophia Schubert
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Stephanie Meadow
- Su Oh
- Sung Hyun Park
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Wichanee Meechai
- Yaeeun Hong
- Yealimi Noh
- Yuka Saso
Who Won The 2021 BMW Ladies Championship?
Jin Young Ko overcame a four stroke deficit with a final round 8-under-par 64 to tie Hee Jeong Lim. On the first playoff hole, Ko earned her second-consecutive victory and the 200th win by a Korean-born player on the LPGA Tour by virtue of a birdie.
Where Is The BMW Ladies Championship Being Played?
The BMW Ladies Championship will be contested at Oak Valley Country Club in the Republic of Korea.
