Why Billy Horschel's TGL Performance Has Convinced Me He Should Be At The Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup gets underway at the end of September and, with several big tournaments taking place between now and then, the race to see who will be on the US and European sides will make for interesting viewing.

Obviously, there are names like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy who will be a shoo in for their respective sides, but there is one player who I think should be on the plane to Bethpage Black.

Given his CV and career, it's hard to believe that Billy Horschel hasn't been selected for a US Ryder Cup side before, with the American racking up eight PGA Tour wins, including the season-ending Tour Championship and FedEx Cup.

What's more, his on-course personality is suited to the intensity of the Ryder Cup and, at the recent TGL finale, which Horschel's Atlanta Drive GC side won, his performance and actions convinced me further that the 38-year-old should be on the 12-man team in September.

Now, I'm not comparing the TGL to the Ryder Cup as the Ryder Cup is incomparable in golf. However, with Atlanta Drive GC 3-2 down with two holes remaining, Horschel was the player to turn things around and claim the pivotal two points to flip the table.

Coming in clutch on the 14th, Horschel showed his emotion after holing an 18-footer and, sending the crowd wild, you could see the passion come out. Imagine that in front of 20,000 rowdy New Yorkers at Bethpage Black...

"Team competitions are special," stated Horschel after his team's victory. "I've only been apart of one, the Presidents Cup in '22 (1-2-0 record). You hear the stories. You hear how fun it is.

"Obviously it's more exciting when you win a team competition, there's no doubt, but spending time with these guys, obviously I know them very well, but just being in something that is competitive, you feel energy, you feel the nerves, it just brings you closer together... I'm looking forward to more of it in the future."

Admittedly, Horschel's 2025 has been a tad inconsistent, result-wise, with two top 10s and four missed cuts. But there is plenty of golf to be played over the next six months.

The American knows how to fire up a crowd and also how to win big tournaments. At the 2024 BMW PGA Championship, an event he has won twice, Horscel took down McIlroy in a playoff to claim victory, while he has also won the Memorial Tournament and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

The performance at TGL gave us a glimpse of what Horschel is capable of and, as we know, New York will be rowdy when Team Europe comes to town on the 26th - 29th September.

If you want a player to match that energy, surely Billy Horschel fits that bill...