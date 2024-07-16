'Best House In Golf' - Property In The Middle Of Royal Troon For Sale

One half of the 'Blackrock' property, which sits in the middle of Open Championship venue Royal Troon Golf Club, is officially on the market

Phil Mickelson tees off on the 18th hole during the first round on day one of the 145th Open Championship at Royal Troon on July 14, 2016 in Troon, Scotland.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joel Kulasingham
By
published

A property in the middle of this week’s Open Championship venue Royal Troon Golf Club – labeled the “best house in golf” – is officially for sale.

Just a few steps from the second and 16th greens at the iconic South Ayrshire links sits a magnificent estate containing two private residences called ‘Blackrock’, named after the black rocks that sit between Royal Troon and the sea.

As many visiting Troon this week ahead of The Open may have noticed, one of those houses is now on the market, with a big “FOR SALE” sign in its front yard. 

Real estate company Strutt & Parker was reportedly only alerted about the sale last Monday and recently put the house on the market just in time for this week’s Major.

There doesn’t seem to be a public listing or price for the property yet, but owning this piece of golfing history won’t come cheap.

The property existed long before Royal Troon Golf Club was first established in 1878, with ‘Blackrock Cottages’ included in the plans for the initial six-hole course design.

The house, located at 16 Crosbie Road, was originally built in the 1920s and is a four bedroom, four bathroom renovated home. Golf Digest called it “the best house in golf”.

A "FOR SALE" sign for the Blackrock property in the middle of Royal Troon Golf Club.

(Image credit: Future)

When the property was last up for sale in 2007, it was reportedly listed for £850,000.

Scottish newspaper, the Daily Record, joked at the time that any prospective buyer would need £3 million to own the property.

“One million for the house and two million to get the windows repaired every couple of days,” wrote Tam Cowan.

A four bedroom property up the road from the course sold for £935,515 last year, according to Rightmove.

A satellite view of the Blackrock property in the middle of Royal Troon Golf Club.

(Image credit: Google Earth)

The other half of the Blackrock property is owned by Edinburgh-based couple Paul and Catherine Gregory, who bought the house as a summer home 17 years ago.

Ahead of the last Open Championship at Royal Troon in 2016, Paul – who is a member at the club – told Golf.com that he had never been approached by Royal Troon about purchasing it.

Joel Kulasingham
Joel Kulasingham
News Writer

Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸