Bernhard Langer Says Legends May Struggle To Walk Senior Open Without Cart

As he gears up for the Senior Open, Bernhard Langer voiced his doubts over whether he would be able to walk Carnoustie for the duration of the tournament - and added that he wouldn't be the only one.

The 66-year-old is still recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in February, and is concerned about his ability to make it walking four rounds at Carnoustie.

German star Langer is the record winner on the PGA Tour Champions circuit and is the only man to win all five senior Major titles in history.

It's not his golfing ability that will be severely tested though, and rather just his physical ability to walk the course - as is the case for several golfing legends taking part.

Langer gets the use of a golf cart in America due to his injury, as does the likes of John Daly, Paul Broadhurst and Vijay Singh, but they won't have their wheels with them at Carnoustie.

As many as 10 players teeing it up in the Senior Open use carts in the United States, says Langer, and they'll be trying their best to play through the pain at Carnoustie.

"Some of the us in America have the ADA, the American Disability Act, and I’m on there right now with my torn Achilles’, and so we get a golf cart in America," said Langer.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Probably right now, about eight or ten of us, including Vijay Singh and Paul Broadhurst and John Daly to mention a few, and most of them didn’t get one here.

"But they still made the trip and still try to walk, even though it’s painful and it’s difficult, and some of us aren’t even sure we’re going to make it to tell you the truth."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Langer says he's only managed to walk the full 18 holes twice since his injury in February, and is playing this week more in hope than expectation of being able to complete the tournament.

"I haven’t walked four times 18 holes, well, since last year, not since my injury," added Langer. "I’ve only walked twice 18 holes. I’m not sure I can do it but I hope I can."

Alex Cejka won the Senior Open in awful conditions at Royal Porthcawl last year, and is back defending his title against a host of legendary names in the game.

Paul Lawrie is back at the scene of his memorable 1999 Open Championship victory, while Padraig Harrington was also a winner at the venue in 2007 and is in the field as he looks to add another Major to his fast start in the senior ranks.