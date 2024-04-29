'I Still Think I Have A Lot Of Good Golf Left In Me' - Bernhard Langer Aims To Win Again As He Returns From Potentially Career-Ending Injury
The two-time Masters champion has made a miraculous recovery from injury
You can’t keep the great Bernhard Langer out of this game for too long. Three months – that’s as long as it’s taken the 66-year-old to recover from a torn left Achilles tendon that could have finished his career.
The two-time Masters champion is set to return to the PGA Tour Champions at this week’s Insperity Invitational, which will be his 342nd start on the senior circuit.
The PGA Tour Champions shared a video on social media, in which the German discusses his injury, his rehabilitation, and how excited he is to be back in action.
Langer tore his Achilles tendon at the start of February during a game of pickleball with his friends – an injury that he was worried might end his playing career.
He went under the knife the next day, and he missed the Masters at Augusta, where he enjoyed success in 1985 and ’93. The legendary European had planned on making 2024 his farewell appearance.
Langer told the Champions Tour he was encouraged by New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had a similar surgery in September, and was throwing footballs again three months later.
Two months after tearing his achilles, @BernhardLanger6 is making a return.The 66-year-old plans to tee it up next week @InsperityInvtnl.A look inside his miraculous comeback journey ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aBjzCWn9jOApril 26, 2024
“That lifted my spirits, hearing he was back on the field throwing the ball after eight or nine weeks,” Langer said. “That encouraged me that I may do something similar.”
Despite only being able to stand unassisted for the first time just a week weeks ago, Langer is looking forward to competing again – and he's excited by what the future might hold.
“I think I can still be very productive for a few more years,” he said. “I still think I have a lot of good golf left in me.”
Langer is the only player in history to have won all five senior Major titles, and last year, he eclipsed Hale Irwin’s win-total record with his 46th title at the US Senior Open.
The man from the west of Germany will turn 67 this summer, and he clearly has his sights set of competing for many more years.
“My goal was always to be the best that I can be, and I think if I get back to being my best again, even at my age, I still think I’m competitive,” he added.
“And I still think I can win on certain golf courses.”
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
