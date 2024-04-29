Back-To-Back Korn Ferry Tour Winner Stands On The Edge Of PGA Tour Dream (And A Place In The World's Top-100)

Every week it seems there’s a new ‘hottest golfer in the world right now’ – and there’s a case to be made that no one is in finer form than Sweden’s Tim Widing.

Forget Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and record-breaking Nelly Korda, both of whom have left the rest of the field trailing in their wake in recent months.

Widing (pronounced VEE-ding) might not be competing at the very highest level of the game at the moment, but a lot of doors might be about to open for the 26-year-old after his blistering run on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Swede has won in back-to-back weeks, a period in which his worst round is a 68 – that’s eight rounds that add up to an incredible 51 under par, and he's up to number 118 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

With victories at the LECOM Suncoast Classic and Veritex Bank Championship, Widing became the 13th player (14th occurrence) in Korn Ferry Tour history to win back-to-back events.

He also became the 12th player in Tour history to win twice in the first nine events of a Korn Ferry Tour season, and with birdies at three of the final four holes on Sunday he broke the Tour’s record for the lowest 72-hole score relative to par (31 under par).

“Monday night I was still just trying to soak in what I just did last week,” Widing said. “Of course I want to run it back and win again, but I was just still over the moon from my win last week.

“I told the guys yesterday I was just playing better, relaxed, and having a lot of fun out there on the course, and I think that helped a lot with the nerves, especially today.”

Over the last eight rounds, which has included a 62 and a pair of 63s, Widing has averaged a birdie every 2.5 holes.

It puts him on the verge of promotion to the PGA Tour.

“My mindset is still… this is our ninth event of the year, so there’s still many more to go,” he said.

“(The) PGA Tour has always been a dream since I started playing golf. We’re not there yet, so I’m still trying to play good this year and still work on the things me and my team have been doing over the last couple months.

“It’s easy to kind of look ahead, but I’m just trying to be here right now and enjoy this moment, see wherever it takes me.”

He will head to head to Kansas City for the AdventHealth Championship in three weeks, where he will take his first attempt at becoming the 12th player in Tour history to gain promotion via the Three-Victory Promotion.

Elsewhere, 15-year-old Miles Russell was unable to continue his dream run at the Veritex Bank Championship.

Despite the record-breaking teenager extending his streak of rounds under par to six, he was unable to make his second consecutive cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.