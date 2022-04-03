Ash Barty Wins Golf Tournament Two Weeks After Tennis Retirement

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In March, Ash Barty shocked the sporting world when, at the age of 25, she announced her retirement from the sport of tennis. The news was not just a shock because of her age, but the fact she was also the World No.1 at the time. However, following the announcement, she has already gone on to claim a title, this time in golf.

Featuring at the tournament, which was held at Brookwater Golf and Country Club in Brisbane, Barty secured the ladies competition with a round of 34 points. However, Brookwater member, Jordan Hampson, said 'I don't think she'd be too happy with her score' after shooting two over her handicap of four.

Barty hits a golf ball at a target in the middle of the Yarra River during a 2019 Presidents Cup media day (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not the first time that Barty has had success around Brookwater. In 2020, the 25-year-old secured the women's club championship with an easy win in the match play final. This led the men's winner, and two-time Queensland amateur champion, Louis Dobbelaar, to say she has "all the tools" to make it on the professional tour.

Along with Dobbelaar, seven-time Major winner, Karrie Webb, stated: “I wouldn’t put it past her to be Australian amateur champion one day. I can see her working on her game and being good enough to be one of the best players in Australia.”

If that wasn't high enough praise, 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods, also said: "She's got a great swing, are you kidding me?" when Barty hit a wedge shot in front of him at an exhibition event along Melbourne's Yarra River in 2020.

Despite the praise from a number of high-level golfers, Barty has refused to say what her plans are following her retirement from tennis in March, stating only that the world would have to "wait and see" what she does next.

Barty with her coach, Craig Tyzzer, as she announces her retirement from tennis. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps golf may be in Barty's future plans. Along with her victory in Brisbane, the 25-year-old and her fiancé, Garry Kissick, are currently building a home right next to the Brookwater course.

Although golf could be a possibility, another option could be cricket, with Barty actually playing for Brisbane Heat in 2015-16 whilst taking a sabbatical from tennis. Heat coach, Andy Richards, said: "Her skill from the first time she picked up a bat was outstanding, she never missed a ball in her first session."

In one particular match against the Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League, Barty produced 39 runs from 27 balls. The performance did reportedly produce interest from other clubs, but the Aussie returned to tennis.