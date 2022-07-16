'As Much Use As A Chocolate Teapot' - Golf Twitter Unimpressed With Sky Sports Strike Meter
You may have noticed a new graphic this week at The Open Championship, with many unsure about the new Strike Meter
Golf is always looking for new ways of showcasing technology with the new addition being the launch of Strike Meter at The 150th Open Championship. Designed to demonstrate how well the ball has been struck off the tee, it has caused somewhat of a divide, with many players and fans still unsure about the technology.
Firstly, what is Strike Meter? Well, the TopTracer camera picks up the tee shot and evaluates the quality of it immediately upon impact by incorporating many different launch factors. This goes into an algorithm which then predicts Strokes Gained. Scores for Strike Meter are ranked between 0 and 100, with 60 being average. The higher the number, the better the strike.
There are two factors which combine to give you that score, with power and accuracy giving you the total number. Power consists of ball speed and launch spin, while the accuracy is the launch angle and launch spin.
The Strike Meter explained! 📈🏌♂ pic.twitter.com/wXGSYjJa43July 14, 2022
Got it? Well, we sort of have, but it is still a bit confusing with fellow professional, Eddie Pepperell, tweeting: "If Rory bombing a driver 310 through the air, into the wind, only reaches “80 on the strike meter”… I’m calling b******t on the “strike meter”.
Other have also had their say, with some taking to Twitter to voice their views. One person stated: "Yeah, although it makes sense on paper, I don’t see the Strike Meter sticking around if I’m honest."
More comments followed, with one user asking if "the ‘strike meter’ is the worst addition to golf coverage in recent times?" and another pleading with Sky Sports to "please ditch the strikemeter," adding "it is as much use as a chocolate teapot."
Perks of winning The Open Championship
Although the addition of the Strike Meter hasn't been to everyone's taste, you can see some of the tweets below, the coverage of The 150th Open Championship by Sky Sports has, by and large, been very good, with a lot of shots being shown with in-depth analysis.
However, one thing that we haven't seen much of are the LIV Golf players like Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Lee Westwood. Coverage of these players has increased on Saturday, however, on Friday, we barely saw anything of them.
Aside from Dustin Johnson, who is inside the top-5, there has not been much of them on television, despite the fact that DeChambeau was one of the biggest talking points going into the tournament as speculation grew about how he would deal with the St Andrews layout.
If Rory bombing a driver 310 through the air, into the wind, only reaches “80 on the strike meter”… I’m calling bullshit on the “strike meter”.July 15, 2022
"It is the ULTIMATE shot" 💪Bryson DeChambeau's tee shot at the par-five 14th registers an incredible 💯 on the Strike Meter! 💥 pic.twitter.com/NsdFfkGTaXJuly 16, 2022
Yeah, although it makes sense on paper, I don’t see the Strike Meter sticking around if I’m honest.July 15, 2022
Is the ‘strike meter’ the worst addition to golf coverage in recent times? #TheOpenChampionshipJuly 15, 2022
Good to have the strike meter to confirm DJ didn't middle that one.July 15, 2022
What’s a strike meter?July 14, 2022
@SkySportsGolf please ditch the strikemeter. It is as much use as a chocolate teapot. Thank you.July 15, 2022
Brilliant from @NickFaldo006 on @SkySportsGolf saying "what's that mean?" in reference to the Strike meter that Sky have introduced...nobody seems to know how it works, or indeed what it's for🤔🤣🤣July 14, 2022
Strike meter might just be one of the worst features @SkySportsGolf have come up with 🤣😴July 15, 2022
Strike Meter ? ……… pic.twitter.com/qBjMve0zJIJuly 14, 2022
Strike-meter? Am I alone in thinking it’s just some random graphics guy giving drives marks out of 10 by watching where the ball ends up?July 14, 2022
Utter garbage, @SkySportsGolf #strikemeter just another annoying, irrelevant graphic distraction to the viewing experience. #TheOpenJuly 14, 2022
