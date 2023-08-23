'All To Play For' - Donald Excited As Ryder Cup Hopefuls Play For Places In Prague

It's exciting times for Luke Donald as he and his vice-captains will take a closer look at Ryder Cup hopefuls in Prague this week

Luke Donald during the 2021 Ryder Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham
By Paul Higham
published

Luke Donald says it’s “all to play for” as the race for qualification for his European Ryder Cup team hots up over the next couple of weeks.

The European skipper is teeing it up in the D+D REAL Czech Masters where he and three of his vice-captains will all be playing with Ryder Cup hopefuls in the first two rounds.

It’s the penultimate qualifying event on the DP World Tour for the European Points List – where Robert MacIntyre currently occupies the third and final automatic spot.

But there’s a host of hopefuls lining up behind him hoping to catch the Scot or at least impress Donald enough to earn a captain’s pick, and they’ll be under observation at close quarters from the captain and his assistants Nicolas Colsaerts and Edoardo and Francesco Molinari.

Donald will play alongside MacIntyre and Alexander Bjork in Prague, while Colsaerts will join Pablo Larrazabal and young Belgian hopeful Adrien Dumont de Chassart, who has just earned his PGA Tour card.

Edoardo Molinari will keep an eye on Yannik Paul and Rasmus Hojgaard while Francesco plays with the Dane’s brother Nicolai Hojgaard and Swedish contender Ludvig Aberg.

With 14 players in this week’s field who could mathematically grab that third automatic qualifying spot from MacIntyre, Donald says it’s all to play for.

“There are definitely some spots open,” said Donald.

“I was looking at the statistics this morning, someone as low as 23rd on the European Points list, if they won this week and next, still have a statistical chance of making that top three on the list

“All to play for, I’d say, and these guys should be chomping at the bit to show up and have some good weeks. The guys on the bubble statistically have the best chance and a strong performance here will go a long way.”

Ryder Cup captains Zach Johnson and Luke Donald

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Donald says that he's happy to see possible Ryder Cup candidates trying their best this week to try and impress enough to get on the team for Rome one way or another.

“It's great to see that commitment. It doesn’t go unnoticed. Everyone in their right mind should have playing a Ryder Cup as a goal of theirs. 

"People who have played never want to miss one once they’ve been a part of it. Rookies want to understand how special the event is. A lot of guys who should be playing are playing this week and I’m excited to see how the week unfolds.

"A big week for a lot of the guys, I’m excited to see how they’re playing and how the week ends up.”

Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸