Air Ambulance Lands On St Andrews Old Course

Play was halted as emergency services attended a crash that occurred on a nearby road

A helicopter landing on St Andrews Old Course
(Image credit: @Golfescocia on Twitter)
Ben Fleming
By Ben Fleming
published

An air ambulance has landed on the old course at St Andrews after a car crash occurred nearby.

Video footage posted on Twitter by Golf Escocia shows players on the course watching over as the air ambulance came in to land on the 18th fairway at the Home of Golf. Play on the course was subsequently brought to a halt while the air ambulance attended the nearby accident. 

See more

The collision, which occurred outside The Rusacks Hotel on Links Crescent, is said to have involved two cars, with Police Scotland confirming that emergency services are present at the scene. The road runs parallel to the golf course hence the need to land the helicopter on the fairway.

A police statement given to The Courier said: “Links Crescent in St Andrews is closed as emergency services deal with a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.”

St Andrews played host to last year’s 150th Open and is one of the most popular golf courses in Scotland with visitors from all over the world visiting throughout the year. 

Ben Fleming
Ben Fleming
Contributor

Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸