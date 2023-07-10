Air Ambulance Lands On St Andrews Old Course

An air ambulance has landed on the old course at St Andrews after a car crash occurred nearby.

Video footage posted on Twitter by Golf Escocia shows players on the course watching over as the air ambulance came in to land on the 18th fairway at the Home of Golf. Play on the course was subsequently brought to a halt while the air ambulance attended the nearby accident.

Juego paralizado en el Old Course @TheHomeofGolf debido a un dramático accidente en North St, magnífica intervención de la policía @PoliceScotland y los servicios de emergencia pic.twitter.com/aXEJRq7zrvJuly 10, 2023 See more

The collision, which occurred outside The Rusacks Hotel on Links Crescent, is said to have involved two cars, with Police Scotland confirming that emergency services are present at the scene. The road runs parallel to the golf course hence the need to land the helicopter on the fairway.

A police statement given to The Courier said: “Links Crescent in St Andrews is closed as emergency services deal with a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.”

St Andrews played host to last year’s 150th Open and is one of the most popular golf courses in Scotland with visitors from all over the world visiting throughout the year.