Air Ambulance Lands On St Andrews Old Course
Play was halted as emergency services attended a crash that occurred on a nearby road
An air ambulance has landed on the old course at St Andrews after a car crash occurred nearby.
Video footage posted on Twitter by Golf Escocia shows players on the course watching over as the air ambulance came in to land on the 18th fairway at the Home of Golf. Play on the course was subsequently brought to a halt while the air ambulance attended the nearby accident.
Juego paralizado en el Old Course @TheHomeofGolf debido a un dramático accidente en North St, magnífica intervención de la policía @PoliceScotland y los servicios de emergencia pic.twitter.com/aXEJRq7zrvJuly 10, 2023
The collision, which occurred outside The Rusacks Hotel on Links Crescent, is said to have involved two cars, with Police Scotland confirming that emergency services are present at the scene. The road runs parallel to the golf course hence the need to land the helicopter on the fairway.
A police statement given to The Courier said: “Links Crescent in St Andrews is closed as emergency services deal with a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.
“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.”
St Andrews played host to last year’s 150th Open and is one of the most popular golf courses in Scotland with visitors from all over the world visiting throughout the year.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
Cameron Smith Hoping To 'Tidy Up' Driving Ahead Of Open Championship Defence
The Aussie wants to work on his driving before the 151st Open despite winning LIV Golf London
By James Nursey • Published
-
Genesis Scottish Open Prize Money, Payout And Field 2023
Xander Schauffele defends his title with the tournament giving players a chance for some final preparation before The Open
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Genesis Scottish Open Prize Money, Payout And Field 2023
Xander Schauffele defends his title with the tournament giving players a chance for some final preparation before The Open
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
PGA Tour Policy Board Member Resigns Citing 'Serious Concerns' With PIF Deal
Randall Stephenson was part of the ten-man board which is set to vote on the framework deal between the Tour and Saudi Arabia
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Michelle Wie West Plays Final Round As Professional At US Women's Open
The legendary American golfer missed the cut but signed off in style at the last hole in her final professional round at Pebble Beach
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Jin Young Ko Amongst Big Names To Miss US Women's Open Cut
Typically tough US Open conditions at Pebble Beach meant several big names won't be around for the weekend
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan Announces Return Date After 'Medical Situation'
Monahan wrote that his "health has improved dramatically" after stepping back on June 14th
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
WATCH: Flashmob Breaks Out On 1st Tee At LIV Golf London
The dancers performed a routine on the first tee ahead of the start of LIV's tournament at the Centurion Golf Club
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Nominations Open For 2023 Women In Golf Awards
This year's awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday 8th August at Walton Heath Golf Club
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Where Is The 2024 US Women's Open?
The 2024 tournament moves back to a course which first hosted the event in 2015
By Ben Fleming • Published