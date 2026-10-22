Plans For New Links Course Near Royal Dornoch Rejected By Scottish Government

Plans for a new links golf course in the north east of Scotland near Royal Dornoch have been rejected for a second time.

The development for an 18-hole course called Coul Links at Embo near Dornoch was originally denied back in 2020, after previously being granted approval by the local council in 2018.

A revised proposal went before Scottish ministers though and has been rejected due to concerns about the effect it would have on the local wildlife and environment.

Local conservation charities have welcomed the decision but the Communities for Coul group backing the plan called it a "huge blow for the area" as it would bring jobs and much-needed investment.

"Our plans offered a real opportunity to restore and sustainably protect the Coul Links site, while also creating lasting economic benefits and new employment opportunities in an area that is being decimated by the continuing loss of working-age population," the groups' director Gordon Sutherland told the BBC.

The development, led by American Todd Warnock, was for an 18-hole course, practice area, clubhouse and pro shop, along with access and parking.

Owner of the land, Edward Abel Smith, was disappointed with the rejection, adding that concerns over the environment would not be eased just by denying the golf course project.

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"During this planning application, many organisations put time, resources and money into stopping the development," said Smith.

"As they seem to find Coul Links such an important site, I look forward to seeing them now come forward to arrest its continuing degradation with time, resources and, of course, money."

(Image credit: Bannerman Media)

The report into the project discussed at a public inquiry said the Coul Links dune system could be "unparalleled within Scotland" in terms of it's habitat and wildlife.

Scottish wildlife groups backed the decision not to disturb such an important dune complex, while Ramblers Scotland pointed out that Coul Links was "one of the east coast's last undeveloped dune systems".

Nearby Royal Dornoch, ranked fifth in the Golf Monthly top 100 UK & Ireland, is just one of several top golf courses in a stunning area for links golf.

The Carnegie Championship Links at Skibo Castle to the south and Brora Golf Club to the north are two other outstanding courses, but it seems that another won't be added to the list after Coul Links' rejection.