Plans For New Links Course Near Royal Dornoch Rejected By Scottish Government
Plans for a new 18-hole links course near Royal Dornoch in the Scottish Highlands have been rejected for a second time by the government due to environmental concerns
Plans for a new links golf course in the north east of Scotland near Royal Dornoch have been rejected for a second time.
The development for an 18-hole course called Coul Links at Embo near Dornoch was originally denied back in 2020, after previously being granted approval by the local council in 2018.
A revised proposal went before Scottish ministers though and has been rejected due to concerns about the effect it would have on the local wildlife and environment.
Local conservation charities have welcomed the decision but the Communities for Coul group backing the plan called it a "huge blow for the area" as it would bring jobs and much-needed investment.
"Our plans offered a real opportunity to restore and sustainably protect the Coul Links site, while also creating lasting economic benefits and new employment opportunities in an area that is being decimated by the continuing loss of working-age population," the groups' director Gordon Sutherland told the BBC.
The development, led by American Todd Warnock, was for an 18-hole course, practice area, clubhouse and pro shop, along with access and parking.
Owner of the land, Edward Abel Smith, was disappointed with the rejection, adding that concerns over the environment would not be eased just by denying the golf course project.
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"During this planning application, many organisations put time, resources and money into stopping the development," said Smith.
"As they seem to find Coul Links such an important site, I look forward to seeing them now come forward to arrest its continuing degradation with time, resources and, of course, money."
The report into the project discussed at a public inquiry said the Coul Links dune system could be "unparalleled within Scotland" in terms of it's habitat and wildlife.
Scottish wildlife groups backed the decision not to disturb such an important dune complex, while Ramblers Scotland pointed out that Coul Links was "one of the east coast's last undeveloped dune systems".
Nearby Royal Dornoch, ranked fifth in the Golf Monthly top 100 UK & Ireland, is just one of several top golf courses in a stunning area for links golf.
The Carnegie Championship Links at Skibo Castle to the south and Brora Golf Club to the north are two other outstanding courses, but it seems that another won't be added to the list after Coul Links' rejection.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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