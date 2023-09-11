'A Dream Come True' - 20-Year-Old Continues Rapid Rise To Become New World No.1
China's Ruoning Yin has completed her meteoric ascent to the summit of women's golf following an extraordinary 2023
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Ruoning Yin has become the new World No.1 - a year after sitting outside of the top 400 - thanks to her third place finish at the Kroger Queen City Championship.
Yin finished on 14 under at the Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, two shots back from the leaders, as Australia’s Minjee Lee took the honours in a tense playoff battle with England’s Charley Hull.
A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour)
A photo posted by on
The current Women’s PGA Championship holder has enjoyed a stratospheric rise to the top, having floated between 217 and 146 in the rankings after earning her LPGA Tour card in late 2022.
But since claiming her first LPGA Tour title at the LA Open in April this year, the 20-year-old has continued her march onward thanks to half-a-dozen top-five results.
Now only the second Chinese player ever to take their place as World No.1 - following in the footsteps of Feng Shanshan, who sat top between November 2017 and April 2018 - Yin was almost lost for words when asked for her thoughts on the achievement.
She said: “It means a lot. For me, it's like a dream come true. I got goosebumps. I mean, I think, yeah, world number one is the big step on the way to chasing Shanshan. Yeah, I'm just - I’ve got a brain blank right now. I don't know what to say. Maybe I can't say something until I finally see my name as world number one.”
Heading into the Kroger Queen City Championship, the 20-year-old knew she needed a top-four result to overtake American Lillia Vu as World No.1 and become the fifth different pole sitter this season.
With another stellar week in her back pocket, Yin has secured either third or tied-third finishes in four of her past five events - an extraordinary level of consistency which has fuelled her ascent to the summit.
Adding in just one missed cut since the turn of the year - arriving at the Amundi Evian Championship - Yin has regularly been able to stay in contention for silverware.
Discussing her level of consistency in 2023, she said: “Yes, third again. But yeah, I'm pretty comfortable. Every week, I know I'm in a good spot, and every week I can put myself into that winning circle. It's just amazing to see myself play good, but also consistent.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing from time to time and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Best Golf Rangefinders 2023
A rangefinder can make a significant difference to your golf game. Here, we take you through the best currently available
By Joel Tadman Published
-
What Is The FedExCup Fall - And Will It Capture The Imagination?
These are the "most meaningful updates" to the PGA Tour season since 2007
By Michael Weston Published
-
Minjee Lee Defeats Charley Hull In Kroger Queen City Championship Playoff Thriller
The Australian kept her cool after seeing her five-shot lead disappear on the final day
By Michael Weston Published
-
Lexi Thompson Makes First Cut Since June Ahead Of Solheim Cup
The American has struggled for form recently but battled back impressively at the Kroger Queen City Championship
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'That Really Hit Me' - Why A Conversation With Solheim Cup Captain's Parents Reduced Lydia Ko To Tears
After a 10-over-par round of 82 at the CPKC Women's Open, Ko revealed a conversation with Stacy Lewis' parents made her 'burst into tears'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Kroger Queen City Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Ally Ewing defends her title as a world-class field competes for a $2m purse in Ohio
By Mike Hall Published
-
Where Is The Solheim Cup In 2024?
As the Solheim Cup returns to be held on even numbered years, we take a look at the 2024 venue
By Alison Root Published
-
Twin Sisters Aged 14 Set Course Records In National Finals
Annabel Peaford broke St Ives course record on day one of the Women’s Champion Club event before twin sister and scratch player Emily set a new record a day later
By James Nursey Published
-
Teenage Monday Qualifier Wins On LPGA Tour
Could the LPGA Tour have a new superstar?
By Michael Weston Published
-
Anne Van Dam Driver Disaster - What Could Have Been Done?
It was an unfortunate incident, but should there be a rule in place for such cases to make matters fair?
By Michael Weston Published