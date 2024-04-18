'54 Holes Is More Exciting For The Fans' - Talor Gooch Wants LIV To Stick To Shorter Format
Talor Gooch says LIV Golf should keep the more exciting 54-hole format as he says the fans find it more exciting
Despite the likes of Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson saying LIV Golf could extend events to four rounds, Talor Gooch is not a fan, saying 54-hole tournaments are more exciting for fans.
Along with the shotgun start and team format, playing just 54 holes was one of the main selling points for LIV Golf when Greg Norman introduced the Saudi-backed venture into the golfing world.
Mickelson said he "wouldn’t be surprised if some or all of LIV events went to 72" recently, and Rahm, who was never a fan of 54 holes, agreed.
New LIV signing Rahm told BBC Sport's Iain Carter: "If there ever was a way where LIV could go to 72 holes I think it would help all of this argument a lot.
"The closer I think we can get LIV Golf to some other things the better. I think it would be for some kind of unification to feed into a world tour or something like that. I don't know if I'm alone in this, but I definitely wouldn't mind going back to 72 holes."
But 2023 individual LIV champion Gooch does not agree, with the three-time event winner last year saying the shorter format is a more exciting watch for golf fans.
“We need to focus on the fans,” Gooch said on a media call ahead of upcoming LIV Golf events in Adelaide and Singapore - where he is the defending champion at both.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“How do we tailor a product and exciting event to the fans; and just my opinion through my experience of 54 holes, it just appears to be more exciting.”
Gooch, who is 10th in the current LIV Golf individual standings, added; “It’s just funny to me, this arbitrary number of 72. Why is it not 90?
“Why is it not 108? We just decided to make that number the number, for what reason?"
The quest for Official World Golf Ranking points is one reason behind thoughts of extending LIV Golf events to 72 holes, but Gooch says that would ignore the needs of the fans.
“Everyone’s talked about world ranking points and all this stuff, but no one’s talked about what do the fans enjoy more?
"People want something that’s going to be more exciting. And I personally think that the 54 holes is more exciting for the fans.”
Gooch obviously enjoys the 54-hole format, winning back-to-back in Adelaide and Singapore last year as two of his three victories.
The 32-year-old has not managed to get a win this season after moving to Brooks Koepka's Smash GC team, but hopes returning to Australia can do the trick.
He added that managing expectations has been an issue, with Gooch being among the favourites for each event after his stellar season last year.
“You have different expectations because you’ve obviously performed well in Australia,” Gooch said ahead of his Adelaide return.
“You can’t win the golf tournament on day one, so you just have to figure out how to get rid of those expectations and just get locked in. It’s something that I look forward to, the challenge of trying to fight those expectations.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Scottie Scheffler (And Pregnant Meredith) Hope To Celebrate Second Masters Title More Than The First
Scottie Scheffler hopes to celebrate his second Masters triumph more than his first - until his wife Meredith gives birth
By Paul Higham Published
-
The Chevron Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Lilia Vu defends her title in the first Major of the year at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas, which has a record purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Will Play The PGA Tour For The Rest Of My Career' - Rory McIlroy Emphatically Shuts Down $850m LIV Golf Report
The four-time Major winner has told the Golf Channel he has no intention of making the leap from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy’s Manager Responds To $850m LIV Golf Report
Sean O'Flaherty has described a report linking his client with a big-money move to LIV Golf as "fake news"
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: Viktor Hovland Is LIV Golf’s ‘Next Target’
The Norwegian has previously been highly critical of the PGA Tour's management but also denied he would move to the LIV Golf League
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Scheffler’s $20,000 Rolex And The $2.5m Watch Bubba Watson Wore At The Masters
A number of players were seen wearing designer watches during the week of the Masters, including winner, Scottie Scheffler
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Thanks 'Hundreds If Not Thousands' Of Masters Patrons For 'Unanimous Support' On Augusta Return
Norman was seen earlier this week walking among the patrons at The Masters - and in a social media message, he thanked many for their "words of encouragement" throughout
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'It's Maddening' - Jerry Foltz Heavily Critical Of Rival Broadcaster's Masters Coverage Surrounding LIV Golfers
Foltz called some of the comments relating to LIV golfers at The Masters "petty" and "spiteful" on the Fairway To Heaven podcast
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golfers’ Masters Apparel Sign That Golf Relations Are Thawing
LIV Golf players are wearing their team outfits this year, but that wasn’t quite the case in 2023
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Is Jon Rahm Still Signed With Callaway?
Callaway logos are notably absent from the Spaniard's apparel...
By Andrew Wright Published