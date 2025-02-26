4 Things Pro Golf Should Copy From TGL
TGL has added some fresh innovations into the golf world this year, some of which should be copied by the professional tours...
TGL has been a fresh addition to golf fans' viewing schedules this year, with the virtual golf league finally getting underway after a one-year delay.
We're now almost two months into watching TGL and have become accustomed to seeing the world's best hit into the giant screen before turning around to walk over to the SoFi Center's huge spinning, artificial green area.
The new league boasts a number of star names from Tiger Woods to Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg playing a completely new style of golf, which has been well received on ESPN.
So, is there anything that 'normal' pro golf can copy from it? We suggest four things...
Shot clock
While pace of play on the pro tours is fairly slow, TGL is arguably too fast. The speed of action is sometimes hard to keep up with, as all 15 holes have to be condensed into a 2-hour TV window.
It's able to be completed so quickly thanks to the shot clock, which is something that many fans have been crying out for on the PGA Tour.
With the influx of money in the game and the $3bn investment into PGA Tour Enterprises from Sports Strategic Group, it can't really be argued that a shot clock would be too expensive. It would certainly cost money and require plenty of resource and training but the result would likely be faster rounds and more engaged viewers.
Will it ever happen, though? Sadly, it seems unlikely as the PGA Tour doesn't appear to have much interest.
The flag cam
TGL's SmartPin, for me, has been a revelation. The view from the flagstick is one we've never really seen before in golf and it has offered up some very good footage from chip-ins and near-misses, like this one from Min Woo Lee...
Dr. Chipinski 💯⁰⁰Just @Minwoo27Lee doing Min Woo Lee things. ⁰⁰📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/MzYgRit0nkFebruary 26, 2025
Imagine how cool the footage would be for a hole-in-one? Or a wedge shot that lands long and spins back? Perhaps it could be used on par 3s to start with as well as the 18th hole?
The TGL SmartPin flagstick is quite thick but having had a look at golf's flagstick rules I'll leave that to the experts on whether it conforms or not - although I believe it is as it can be used during tournaments according to the SmartPin website.
Flag cam seems like a no-brainer to me.
Triples
I have to say that I've found the triples section to be by far the most entertaining of TGL's two formats.
Who knew foursomes could work with three players, instead of two?
I struggle to realistically see this fitting into the PGA Tour calendar, but perhaps it's something that could work in a revamped World Cup of Golf or another team event where players are in threes.
Mic'd up
Players wearing microphones is nothing new but it is certainly something we should see, or hear, more of in professional golf.
Some conversations between player and caddie might be private so there are certainly issues around wearing microphones non-stop for five-hours, but the TV viewers would benefit and feel closer to the action if we could hear more from the competitors.
Whether it's some fascinating insight before a shot, a reaction to a much-needed birdie or just a hilarious exchange, there's no doubt that players, or caddies, wearing microphones would add a great deal. They also make for great social media clips that reach millions of people.
Perhaps a start would be to add microphones on all tee boxes to at least hear some chat over club choice and strategy for the hole ahead.
Another issue would be for those working on the telecast having to deal with audio from 150-odd players and trying to deliver the best snippets for the broadcast. That is surely why we only ever see one or two specific players wearing mics for short periods of time as it would be a logistical nightmare to manage every player in the field wearing one.
There's undoubtedly some challenges with mic'd-up players but let's hope it's something we begin to see more regularly.
