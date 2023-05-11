14-Year-Old Makes 25-Foot Birdie Putt To Qualify For US Women's Open
Teenager amateur Angela Zhang makes big putt to qualify for US Women's Open at Pebble Beach just days after 14th birthday
Angela Zhang canned a 25-foot birdie putt in a playoff to grab a dramatic spot at this year’s US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach – and she’s just 14-years-old.
All the talk ahead of qualifying was about remarkable nine-year-old Bella Simoes attempting to make it through, and Zhang is a veteran in comparison, but still managed a great achievement in booking her spot in such spectacular fashion.
Zhang had actually made two previous attempts to qualify for the US Women’s Open, and it was third time lucky as she this time made it through courtesy of a playoff victory.
Shooting 70-73 at Shannopin Country Club in Pittsburgh, Zhang then produced her memorable birdie putt at the second playoff hole to bag a spot in the field for the US Women’s Open in an historic first ever staging at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links.
And all this coming just days after she turned 14 at the start of May. Now Zhang will take part in her first ever professional tournament – and it could hardly be a bigger debut.
“I’m just super excited to be able to play Pebble Beach and compete in one, if not the highest, the best women’s professional golf tournament in the world,” said Zhang.
“And just to be able to play alongside all the LPGA players I‘ve looked up to is going to be such an amazing experience.”
Meet Angela Zhang, 14, who qualified for @uswomensopen at Pebble Beach by draining a 25-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole in Pittsburgh. She’s also the youngest player to ever win the Washington State Women’s Am (at age 13).🎥 Angela Zhang pic.twitter.com/Msm8cFZrsEMay 10, 2023
Pebble Beach has staged six US Opens for the men, but will be playing host to the US Women’s Open for the first time on July 6-9.
Brazilian youngster Simoes was the nine-year-old who captured everyone’s attention by somehow managing to play in qualifying despite not yet being in double digits in age.
She shot 82-85 and failed to qualify, but those scores represent such a remarkable effort from the three-time Junior World Championship winner – who we’ll surely hear much more about over the coming years.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
