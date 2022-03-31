1 in 50 Americans Would Put a Child Up For Adoption To Play Augusta National - Survey

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What would you do in order to be allowed a round of golf on the hallowed turf of Augusta National? Would you shave your head? Get a tattoo? Even put a child up for adoption? A survey of American golfers found some would do all of these, and more, just to play one round at the home of The Masters.

Almost half of the 1,047 surveyed would shave their head, while more than a third would give up drinking for a year. Almost one in 10 would give up sex for a year, one in 20 would wave goodbye to their pets while one in 50 would happily put their kids up for adoption. Amazingly there were some (0.7%) who would give up their house to play, while others (0.8%) would lose a finger, though not until after the round, they’re not stupid!

Of course membership of Augusta National is not for sale, but if it was, how much would you pay? Those earning over $100k said they would stump up an average of $3,189, while even those on under $20k would pay $388 for the once in a lifetime opportunity. A friend was the top choice of playing partner, followed by their father, but the spouse had to make do with 4th spot, just behind Tiger Woods!

The full results of the survey of 79% men, 21% women, carried out by time2play.com, showed: