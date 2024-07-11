Tiger Woods Has Played In The Open Twice At Royal Troon - But How Did He Get On?
We look at how Tiger Woods has fared in his previous Open Championship appearances at Royal Troon.
There have been some incredible Open Championship renewals at Royal Troon with some legendary winners - but Tiger Woods is not one of those having missed out in both of his previous visits.
The battle for the Claret Jug has been staged three times at the Ayrshire course since Woods has been on the scene, but he's played in just two of them.
Woods was out injured in 2016 and missed the famous event when Henrik Stenson pipped Phil Mickelson in an epic Sunday battle of brilliance.
The 15-time Major champion has lifted the Claret Jug himself three times, and did produce some decent golf during his two visits to Troon, but never managed to string four rounds together.
1997 - Winner: Justin Leonard
Tiger's Position: T24 (72, 74, 64, 74)
Not a vintage Open performance from Woods but he did throw in a scintillating third round of 64 on Saturday to fire himself into contention heading into Sunday.
It was much needed after a poor start that resulted in him finishing his second round way down in four over while Darren Clarke led on nine under.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
It was not like Woods at all on Friday, as he shot a three-over 74 while the rest of the field were sticking low scores in all over the place, with four of the top five shooting 66.
Woods started Sunday in T8 but a long way back of leader Jesper Parnevik (eight shots) and while the Swede did falter down the stretch, it was a different American who came with a late run to capture the Claret Jug.
Justin Leonard shot a sparkling 65 to claim a three-shot victory, while Woods went in the other direction as he could only manage a closing 74.
2004 - Winner: Todd Hamilton
Tiger's Position: T9 (70, 71, 68, 72)
It was a similar story for Woods when he returned to Troon in 2004 with again the Saturday third round being his highlight when he carded a 68 to move up into T7.
That followed on from rather ordinary opening rounds of 70 and 71 to leave him on one under at halfway and six shots off leader Skip Kendall heading into the weekend.
Woods then went into the final round four shots off the lead, but once more he found it hard to make a dent on Sunday as he returned a one-over round of 72.
Instead, it was left to Todd Hamilton to win a thrilling playoff against Ernie Els to spring a big shock victory.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Why I’ve Been Addicted To Golf For 40 Years... And Always Will Be
Fergus Bisset considers what has made, and continues to make, golf so compelling and compulsive for him
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Sun Mountain Ridgeline 3 Push Cart Review
Mike Bailey puts the Sun Mountain Ridgeline 3 push cart to the test on a hilly golf course to see what walking golfers can expect
By Mike Bailey Published
-
7 Favorites For The 2024 Open (And Their Records In Golf's Oldest Major)
Which of this year's Open favorites have the best record in the final men's Major of the season?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
8 LIV Golfers Who Have Qualified For Every Men's Major This Year
Eight of LIV Golf's biggest names have qualified for all four men's Majors this year, including US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Report: Tiger Woods Turns Down Ryder Cup Captaincy Ahead Of Tuesday Announcement
The PGA of America has confirmed it will reveal Team USA's next Ryder Cup captain on Tuesday - with Tiger Woods having reportedly ruled himself out of the running to succeed Zach Johnson
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
14 Questions Every Open Spectator Needs To Know The Answer To
All your key questions covered with this spectators guide to The Open at Royal Troon
By Michael Weston Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau's Open Record Might Not Be The Best...But He's Still One Of The Favorites At Troon
Bryson DeChambeu has managed one top-10 from six Open starts - take a look at his full record in golf's oldest Major
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Justin Timberlake And Tiger Woods Have St Andrews Sports Bar Plans Approved Ahead Of Proposed 2025 Opening
T-Squared Social is set to start building its second location in St Andrews at the site of the New Picture House Cinema after planning permission was approved by Fife Council
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The 17 LIV Golfers Qualified For The 2024 Open
There will be a total of 17 LIV Golfers teeing it up in the 152nd Open, headlined by recent US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
9 Big Names Missing The 2024 Open
Which big names haven't quite managed to qualify for this year's Open Championship at Royal Troon?
By Elliott Heath Published