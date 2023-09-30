Ryder Cup Day 2 Latest Scores - McIlroy And Fleetwood vs Spieth And Thomas In Opening Foursomes Match

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Welcome to day two of the 2023 Ryder Cup!

We have another mammoth day in store with two sessions, the first of which is foursomes before a quartet of afternoon fourballs.

Europe hold a strong 6.5-1.5 lead heading into the weekend in Rome and they'll have every hope of extending it this morning after a clean 4-0 sweep yesterday morning.

Luke Donald has sent out the exact same pairings, albeit in a slightly different order, with Zach Johnson going for a slightly different line-up. Spieth and Thomas get the nod after sitting out yeserday's foursomes, with World No.1 Scheffler and going out with Brooks Koepka, replacing Sam Burns. The third match sees the return of Homa and Harman, with the formidable pairing of Cantlay and Schauffele out last.

Can Europe extend their lead? Or will the US close the gap? Follow along all day for the latest Ryder Cup scores and updates from Rome.

Ryder Cup latest scores: