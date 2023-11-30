Hero World Challenge Live Scores As Tiger Woods Makes PGA Tour Comeback

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger Woods makes his long awaited comeback at the Hero World Challenge, where he'll hope to play 72-holes on the PGA Tour for the first time since February.

It's the first time Woods will tee it up competitively since April's Masters, where he limped out ahead of the final day's play before undergoing ankle surgery.

He's got his work cut out in a stacked field this week, featuring five of the world's top-10 including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and back-to-back Hero World Challenge winner Viktor Hovland.

Follow along with our live updates on how Woods' first round back goes this afternoon in The Bahamas.

Hero World Challenge scores

-2 Finau

-1 Harman, Glover, Fitzpatrick

E Fowler, Rose

Tiger Woods tee time:

Tees off at 11.52am ET (4.52pm GMT) with Justin Thomas

Updates from...