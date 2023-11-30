Hero World Challenge Live Scores As Tiger Woods Makes PGA Tour Comeback

Tiger Woods makes his long awaited comeback at the Hero World Challenge, where he'll hope to play 72-holes on the PGA Tour for the first time since February.
It's the first time Woods will tee it up competitively since April's Masters, where he limped out ahead of the final day's play before undergoing ankle surgery.
He's got his work cut out in a stacked field this week, featuring five of the world's top-10 including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and back-to-back Hero World Challenge winner Viktor Hovland.
Follow along with our live updates on how Woods' first round back goes this afternoon in The Bahamas.
Hero World Challenge scores
- -2 Finau
- -1 Harman, Glover, Fitzpatrick
- E Fowler, Rose
Tiger Woods tee time:
- Tees off at 11.52am ET (4.52pm GMT) with Justin Thomas
TIGER'S EVERY MOVE WILL BE UNDER THE MICROSCOPE
Live on the range with @TigerWoods before he tees off at 11:52 a.m. ET 🐅 https://t.co/Yr6oyBGJGdNovember 30, 2023
ANTICIPATION BUILDING AHEAD OF TIGER'S RETURN
Woods' comeback has been highly anticipated for weeks after he was seen hitting full shots for the first time since his subtalar fusion procedure on his ankle. Since then, he has tested his ankle regularly caddying for his son Charlie and said he is hoping to play a tournament a month in 2024. The 47-year-old American's latest surgery was done to address post-traumatic arthritis following the 2021 car crash that sidelined him for nearly 14 months. And remarkably, Woods still believes he will be competitive on tour as we will discover today. "There will come a time when I can no longer win. When that time comes, I will walk away," Woods said. "I love to compete. I love the camaraderie, being around the guys."
TIGER IS BACK ON THE PROWL ON TOUR
Tiger has arrived 🐅 pic.twitter.com/rzHngEnzjgNovember 30, 2023
Hello everyone, what a day we have in store - Tiger Woods is playing golf! The 15-time Major winner plays with close friend Justin Thomas in round one.
How will he get on? Follow along for what is set to be an entertaining Thursday in The Bahamas.