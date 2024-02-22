What Happens If Your Golf Ball Hits Another Golf Ball?

With golf balls measuring just 1.68 inches across, you would think the chances of your ball striking that of a playing partner’s or an opponent’s would be relatively small. You would be right. But it does happen and it’s important to know what to do if it does. Here’s the script: It’s largely covered in The Rules by Rule 11 – Ball in Motion Accidentally Hits Person, Animal or Object.

No Penalty

Rule 11.1a says – “If a player’s ball in motion accidentally hits any person (including the player) or outside influence (that would include another ball): There is no penalty to any player. This is true even if the ball hits the player, the opponent or any other player or any of their caddies or equipment.”

So – if your ball hits another ball there is no penalty and you should play your next stroke from where the ball now lies… There is an exception though:

Putting Penalty

In stroke play, if your ball is on the putting green before you make a stroke and then, after the stroke, it rolls and strikes another ball that is at rest on the putting surface, you will get the general penalty (a two stroke penalty). The player whose ball you hit does not receive a penalty and should replace their ball to its original spot.

So, if there’s any chance you think your putt might strike a playing partner’s ball – ask them to mark it!

In match play there is no penalty but the ball that was struck should be replaced.

Backstopping

Rule 15.3a deals with players using another ball on the putting surface to help another’s play. It says -

“If a player reasonably believes that a ball on the putting green might help anyone’s play (such as by serving as a possible backstop near the hole), the player may:

Mark the spot of the ball and lift it if it is their own ball, or if the ball belongs to another player, require the other player to mark the spot and lift the ball.

In stroke play only:

A player who is required to lift a ball may play first instead, and

If two or more players agree to leave a ball in place to help any player, and that player then makes a stroke with the helping ball left in place, each player who made the agreement gets the general (two stroke) penalty."

So, what happens if your ball hits another ball in golf? Generally speaking, nothing for you – No penalty and you play it as it lies. But if you’re putting or trying to gain an advantage then watch out… there could be a two-stroke penalty.