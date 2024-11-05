When you see your ball heading into a bunker, you know you’re in for a challenging shot. But, you feel, at least you’ll have a shot. You’re reaching for your sand wedge as you approach, only to find that your ball is not sitting proudly atop a nicely raked section of bunker, nor is it even plugged in the sand like a fried egg. Your ball is underwater in the middle of a sizeable puddle.

What happens now? How do you proceed? Should you get a free drop if your ball is in a puddle in a bunker?

We’ll come on to that question. The answer, however, to the question “do you get a free drop if your ball is in a puddle in a bunker?” is – yes (probably.)

Retrieving a ball from a flooded bunker (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rule 16.1c says that if a player’s ball is in a bunker and there is interference by an abnormal course condition – temporary water (a puddle) being an abnormal course condition – the player may take free relief – one club length from the nearest point of complete relief… Except – the nearest point of complete relief and the relief area must be inside the bunker.

If there is no nearest point of complete relief, the player can take relief by using the point of maximum available relief as the reference point from where to create a relief area.

If the bunker is completely flooded, you could attempt to play it, but if that’s not possible, the only option is to turn to Rule 16.1c(2) and that is, to take penalty relief outside the bunker. Under penalty of one stroke, you can take a drop back on a line between the spot of the original ball and the hole.

Even if there is a chance to take free relief from a puddle in a bunker, you can opt to use 16.1c(2) and take a penalty drop outside of the bunker.

You'll struggle to play from there! (Image credit: Getty Images)

The rules on this are fair and appropriate. If you’re in a bunker in a puddle where it’s unplayable, but there is space to take a drop in the bunker where you can play a shot, then it seems right you should be able to do so. You are still being penalised for finding the bunker but not penalised any further because of abnormal course conditions.

If the bunker is fully flooded, you shouldn’t get away scot-free by receiving a free drop. Having to take a penalty drop outside of the bunker might seem harsh but it’s a fitting punishment for the error of finding the bunker in the first place.