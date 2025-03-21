Rules Quiz: Don't Make The Same Mistake I Did... It Could Cost You A Point As Well As A Penalty Stroke!

Many amateur golfers have an insubstantial knowledge of the rules, leading to costly penalties on the course. But, how will you fare against our rules quiz?

Jezz Ellwood replacing a divot and kneeling under a tree to hit a difficult shot
One question managed to fool me this week... Can you score full marks on our golf rules quiz?
(Image credit: Future)
Barry Plummer's avatar
By
published

I would like to think that my knowledge around golf's rules is pretty well-rounded, at least as far as avoiding obvious faux pas on the course anyway. Through watching plenty of golf on the television and on the ground, in association with copious hours spent playing on the course, I'd fancy myself to know what to do in most situations that can occur in a typical round of golf.

That being said, this week's quiz threw me a little. The importance of constant revision and reflection on your own knowledge of the laws is paramount, as clearly evidenced by my less than perfect score when taking the quiz myself, so checking back in for a little golf rules MOT every now and then is never a bad move.

Even the top tour professionals have to keep their rules knowledge up to date, with some recent confusion over a specific incident concerning former US Open Champion Wyndham Clark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational leading to widespread debate across social media.

In this quiz, we cover questions on divots, ball-markers, putting and a very unique scenario involving a towel and a tree. If you want to learn more about the topics outlined in this quiz, head over to our dedicated golf rules page to spruce up your knowledge just in time for the new golf season...

Golf Rules Quiz

Want To Test Your Rules Knowledge Further? Try One Of Our Other Quizzes...

Barry Plummer
Barry Plummer
Staff Writer

Barry Plummer joined Golf Monthly as a staff writer in January 2024, and now oversees the instruction section across both print and digital. Working closely with the Golf Monthly Top 50 Coaches, he endeavours to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game - helping amateur golfers to shoot lower scores. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he also looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week.

Barry is currently playing:

Driver: Benross Delta XT Driver

Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid

Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW

Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour

Read more
Jezz adjusting a club
Golf Rules Golf Rules Quiz! Adjusting Clubs, Raking Footprints And Improving Lies
Calculator, magnifying glass and graphs
Features WHS Quiz! How Well Do You Understand The World Handicap System?
Obscure rules in golf
Golf Rules Five Of The Most Obscure Rules In Golf
Searching for a golf ball
Golf Rules New To Golf Or Need A Refresh? The Key Beginner Golf Rules You Need To Know
Latest in Golf Rules
Jezz Ellwood replacing a divot and kneeling under a tree to hit a difficult shot
Golf Rules Rules Quiz: Don't Make The Same Mistake I Did... It Could Cost You A Point As Well As A Penalty Stroke!
Tom Hoge playing a bunker shot
Golf Rules Golf Rules Refresher: Bunker Essentials
Player dropping a golf ball
Golf Rules The Five Most Common Scenarios That Result In A Free Drop… And Some That Will Cost You A Shot
Zach Johnson taking a drop
Golf Rules I Gave The Most Bizarre Ruling In My Last Round. Here's What I Had To Say
Latest in Features
Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Tony Finau in the finish position after hitting driver
Tips 5 Things The Biggest Hitters Do To Generate Power In Their Golf Swing (And How You Can Copy Them)
Jezz Ellwood replacing a divot and kneeling under a tree to hit a difficult shot
Golf Rules Rules Quiz: Don't Make The Same Mistake I Did... It Could Cost You A Point As Well As A Penalty Stroke!
Tom Hoge playing a bunker shot
Golf Rules Golf Rules Refresher: Bunker Essentials
Jeremy Paul plays a drive
Tour Jeremy Paul Facts: 12 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.