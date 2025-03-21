Rules Quiz: Don't Make The Same Mistake I Did... It Could Cost You A Point As Well As A Penalty Stroke!
Many amateur golfers have an insubstantial knowledge of the rules, leading to costly penalties on the course. But, how will you fare against our rules quiz?
I would like to think that my knowledge around golf's rules is pretty well-rounded, at least as far as avoiding obvious faux pas on the course anyway. Through watching plenty of golf on the television and on the ground, in association with copious hours spent playing on the course, I'd fancy myself to know what to do in most situations that can occur in a typical round of golf.
That being said, this week's quiz threw me a little. The importance of constant revision and reflection on your own knowledge of the laws is paramount, as clearly evidenced by my less than perfect score when taking the quiz myself, so checking back in for a little golf rules MOT every now and then is never a bad move.
Even the top tour professionals have to keep their rules knowledge up to date, with some recent confusion over a specific incident concerning former US Open Champion Wyndham Clark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational leading to widespread debate across social media.
In this quiz, we cover questions on divots, ball-markers, putting and a very unique scenario involving a towel and a tree. If you want to learn more about the topics outlined in this quiz, head over to our dedicated golf rules page to spruce up your knowledge just in time for the new golf season...
Golf Rules Quiz
Barry Plummer joined Golf Monthly as a staff writer in January 2024, and now oversees the instruction section across both print and digital. Working closely with the Golf Monthly Top 50 Coaches, he endeavours to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game - helping amateur golfers to shoot lower scores. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he also looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT Driver
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
