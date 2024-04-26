Do You Get Relief From A Footprint In A Bunker?

We’ve all encountered this scenario. You’ve played a slightly loose shot and it’s just missed its target, be it fairway or green. You’ve seen the ball dive into a bunker, so you know you’re in a spot of bother. On reaching said bunker, you become aware that you’re in distinctly more trouble. Not only is your ball in the sand but it’s also in a cavernous footprint left behind by some previous, uncaring golfer. A challenging shot now looks to be a near impossible one.

The question that goes through your mind is – “do I play it?” And then, “If I don’t play it then what are my options?… Surely, I get a free drop… don’t I?”

A shallow footprint (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rule 12.3 states that there are three situations where relief rules might apply for a ball in a bunker. They are:

1 - Interference by an abnormal course condition under Rule 16.1c. If your ball is in a bunker and there is interference from an abnormal course condition, you might be able to take free relief in the bunker. But – the Definitions in The Rules say that an abnormal course condition is any of these four things – Animal hole, ground under repair, immovable obstruction or temporary water. Unfortunately a footprint is none of these things so no relief is available through that Rule.

2 – Interference by a dangerous animal condition under Rule 16.2. If a nest of fire ants was near your ball in a bunker, you could take free relief under Rule 16.1c… Although that free relief would have to be taken inside the same bunker. But a footprint is not a dangerous animal condition… Although it could be argued that the person leaving the footprint in the bunker was something of a beast!

3 – Unplayable ball. That’s Rule 19.3. This is your only option for relief from a footprint in a bunker but it will come with either a one or a two stroke penalty. You can take unplayable ball relief under Rule 19.2 under penalty of one stroke – either take two club-length lateral relief or a back-on-the-line relief, (keeping the original spot in line with the hole.) But, if you take this option then you must drop the ball in the bunker.

You also have an extra relief option under rule 19.3b but this will cost you two penalty strokes. You can take back-on-the-line relief outside of the bunker for two penalty strokes.

The answer to the question of “Do you get relief from a footprint in a bunker?” Is technically “yes”, but, the caveat is that the relief will come with a penalty of either one or two shots. It’s a tough break and you have to take it on the chin. The lesson is, always rake bunkers you have been in and help other golfers avoid the terrible fate you have befallen. Maybe the best option is to try and play it!