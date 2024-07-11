Can You Take Practice Swings In A Different Bunker To The One Your Ball Is Lying in?

The Rules of Golf never fail to surprise. One would think that it was a definite no-no to make a practice swing in sand before playing a bunker shot, but it is possible to do it and not face a penalty - by doing it in a different bunker. The answer is: yes, you can take practice swings in a different bunker to the one your ball is lying in.

First thing to say is that you're not allowed to make a practice swing in the bunker your ball is lying in. Rule 12.2 refers to playing a ball in a bunker and rule 12.2b covers restrictions on touching sand in a bunker. Then 12.2b(1) covers scenarios where touching the sand results in a penalty – Before making a stroke a player must not: touch the sand in the bunker with a club, in making a practice swing.

That’s categorical – you will receive the general penalty (two strokes) if you make a practice swing (and touch the sand) in the bunker in which your ball lies.

But there is nothing to prevent you from making a practice swing in a bunker that is near to the bunker that your ball is lying in. It’s a strange one but, because Rule 12.2b(1) deals with restrictions on touching the sand “before making a stroke at a ball in a bunker,” if you go into a bunker where you are not going to make a stroke at a ball, you can touch the sand and so take a practice swing.

But Don’t delay play

How long is this going to take? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whatever you’re up to on course, you mustn’t unreasonably delay play.

Rule 5.6a says that a player must not unreasonably delay play, either when playing a hole or between holes. So, if the nearest bunker to the one you are about to play a shot out of is 200 yards away, then you could well be deemed to be in breach of this rule if you trudge all the way there, take a couple of practice swings and trudge all the way back while your opponent or playing partner looks on with hands on hips.

If you unduly delay play you will receive one penalty stroke, if you do it a second time, you receive the general (two stroke) penalty, if you do it a third time you are disqualified.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And no practice bunker shots…

No practising from bunkers even after you've finished a hole... (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

It should be noted that you are not allowed to make practice strokes from a bunker, even after you have completed a hole. Rule 5.5b covers restrictions on practice strokes after completing a hole. Although you are allowed to practice chipping or putting on or near the green of the hole just completed and any nearby practice green, or around the teeing area of the next hole – “Such practice strokes must not be made from a bunker.”

So, you can practice swings in a bunker where your ball isn’t lying, but you can’t hit practice bunker shots at any time during a round.