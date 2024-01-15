Can You Rake A Bunker Before Your Shot?
It's a question many golfers aren't sure about, so we unpack the detail around whether or not you can rake a bunker before your shot
This is one of those questions where some golfers perhaps think this is a complete no-no and would be looking to try and penalise you the moment the rake touches the sand. In reality, the answer is actually both ‘yes’ and ‘no’.
Rule 12.2b holds the answers here (‘restrictions on touching sand in bunker’). One of the key distinctions is that when your ball is in a bunker, you may rake the bunker at any time to care for the course as long as you do not improve the conditions affecting your upcoming stroke (this means to improve your lie, area of intended stance, area of intended swing or line of play). If your actions in touching the sand with the rake were to improve the conditions affecting the stroke you’re about to play (for example, raking a deep footprint right behind where your ball is lying), that would get you the general penalty under Rule 8.1a.
Rule 12.2b (1) confirms that there is also a penalty if you deliberately touch sand before making a stroke at a ball in a bunker “with a hand, club, rake or other object to test the condition of the sand to learn information for the next stroke”.
Rule 12.2b (2) is where it states that touching sand in a bunker does not result in a penalty if you are “smoothing the bunker to care for the course”, as referred to above. What this means in practice is that if your ball is in the front right part of the bunker close to the lip, for example, there is no issue with you raking the back left part of the bunker before playing (or, indeed, anywhere else that wouldn’t be improving the conditions affecting your next stroke) if someone else hasn’t bothered to smooth over their footprints and strike marks there.
Finally, our question here perhaps suggests that your ball is in the bunker you are about to play your next shot from, and everything so far has addressed this scenario. But what if your ball is lying outside the bunker and you are having to play over it to the green? Can you rake a bunker before your shot then if it’s been left in a poor state either by nature or another careless golfer, with animal hoof marks, footprints or strike marks everywhere? Well, if they're on your line of play, the answer is no, you are not allowed to rake them before playing your shot - another breach of Rule 8.1a that will get you the general penalty.
As to where you should leave a rake after using it, that tends to spark sometimes quite heated debate!
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Ping G425 Max 15˚ (set to flat +1), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 65 S shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3-PW: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Ping Fetch 2021 model, 33in shaft (set flat 2)
Ball: Varies but mostly now TaylorMade Tour Response
-
-
What Is The Curtis Cup In Women’s Golf?
The Curtis Cup is regarded as the most prestigious team trophy in female amateur golf, so here’s what you need to know about the biennial match
By Alison Root Published
-
PGA Tour Board Member Says Jay Monahan Has ‘Totally Apologized’ For Handling Of Merger Announcement
Webb Simpson explained to Golfweek's Adam Schupak that Monahan has admitted his errors over the PGA Tour's secrecy of its deal with PIF
By Mike Hall Published