World Handicap System: R&A Chief Calls For More General Play Score Submissions
R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers discusses the World Handicap System as The R&A and USGA outline changes for 2024
The R&A and the USGA recently unveiled changes to the World Handicap System for 2024 following a three-year period of feedback and analysis.
Arguably the two most significant alterations are the addition of short courses and the introduction of an expected score, based on handicap index and a layout with a 113 slope rating, for holes not competed.
From 2024, par 3 layouts will be added to the course rating system, allowing players to submit scores on nine-holers as short at 750 yards and 18-holers as short as 1,500 yards. Players will also be able to convert nine-hole rounds into 18 holes for the purposes of handicap indexing by utilising the expected score calculation.
Both those changes are seemingly to encourage more players to input General Play scores, something Martin Slumbers, The R&A's Chief Executive, spoke to Golf Monthly about at the recent Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.
"I know there are some concerns in GB&I with the adequacy of General Play scores, but I’m a huge advocate of General Play scores," said Slumbers. "I think there should be more being put in."
"I’ve had a number of discussions with organisations in GB&I who have reservations about them and I disagree. A lot of the reservations are around a small number of individuals who are putting in scores either too low or too high, and we should be trying to address that rather than impacting everybody.
"I think getting more scores into our handicap records on a consistent basis would make the WHS stronger. I think it’s about culture. If you look at Australia – the average number of scores put in is 50 a year. They play at least once a week. We need time for our culture to evolve to a point where we are doing similar."
Slumbers also spoke about the need for technology to improve to provide real-time handicap updates.
"How do we make sure the W is in WHS? It's a technology issue as much as anything. If you and I played here in Australia, we need to be able to put in a score and for it to automatically update," added Slumbers.
Golf's handicapping system is one element of a complex matrix of rules and regulations that keep the sport fair and playable for all, but would The R&A consider a simplified set of rules for beginners?
"I think it’s an interesting idea that we have sort of talked about but haven’t really advanced. If the rules were getting in the way of a young boy or girl or a new starter hitting a ball, then we’ve made a mistake and we need to think about how to change that," Slumbers said.
"Once you’ve crossed the line from finding out about the game to playing competitively, then, of course, you need to move onto the Rules. A good point though and one we should think about."
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
