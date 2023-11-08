Golf’s Governing Bodies Detail World Handicap System Changes

The R&A and The USGA have announced four 'significant updates' to the World Handicap System - the first refresh since it was introduced in 2020.

The WHS was designed to make golf easier to understand for those of us who play and to give all golfers a handicap that is portable all around the globe. And while it has certainly been a positive for the game of golf, the WHS has not been perfect and remains in the developmental stage of its life. The R&A's Director of Handicapping admitted that there are "always areas that can be improved."

Following a three-year period of feedback and analysis by those in charge, the WHS is due to undergo a quartet of notable changes from January 1, 2024. The R&A and The USGA say this is part of an ongoing review of the Rules of Handicapping and Course Rating System with a continued emphasis on accuracy, consistency and equity.

The first of these updates includes the introduction of shorter-length courses, like par-3 layouts, within the Course Rating system. This will allow players to input scores on an 18-hole location as short as 1,500 yards or 1,370 meters, or on a nine-hole course as short as 750 yards or 685 meters.

Par-3 courses can be the perfect way to make the transition from driving range to a full par-72 round, and golf's governing bodies are keen to help more people feel included in the game by allowing a handicap to be achieved via alternative methods.

The next change is set to feature the use of an expected score for a hole not played, rather than the previously-implemented net par method. The two Rules bodies say this alteration will "produce a nine or 18-hole Score Differential that more accurately reflects a player's ability."

If you only want to play nine holes, or perhaps that is all you have time for, an expected score can convert half a round into the full version - but this must be declared before setting off.

The third update will see the Playing Conditions Calculation modified to increase the likelihood of an adjustment for abnormal scores across a course on any given day. Previously, scores were unlikely to be altered one way or the other, even when a plethora of cards were submitted that greatly moved away from the course's average.

National associations were given the option of introducing the update on their computer systems from July 2022, but the R&A and The USGA say everyone will be using the revised version by 1 April, 2024.

The fourth and final amendment confirmed by the governing bodies is an 'Enhanced Guidance on Conducting a Handicap Review'. This essentially encourages committees to regularly review golfers' handicaps at least once a year, with new reporting tools developed to help.

Also new are a WHS Software Accreditation and Interoperability Programme designed to help ensure that there is consistency and accuracy in the calculation of handicaps worldwide. It is also said to help golfers retrieve their Handicap Index easier and assist with the return of away scores from country to country.

Claire Bates, Director – Handicapping at The R&A said, “We have made good progress in the early stages of the WHS but we know there are always areas that can be improved as we gather more data and information on the system from around the world.

"Conducting a regular review process is important in terms of good governance and enables us to examine some of the key areas in which we have received feedback. We will continue to work with the handicapping bodies and national associations around the world to ensure that the WHS is providing golfers with a system that provides a sensible balance between inclusivity and integrity, making it as easy as possible to get a Handicap Index, subject to meaningful safeguards.”