WIN A Complete Ping G Le4 Fitting Experience

We're giving one lucky reader the chance to experience the full G Le4 journey - from a digital profile to a bag of custom-fit Ping clubs

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Ping G Le4 golf clubs
(Image credit: Ping)

Ping has just unveiled the highly anticipated G Le4 family, a high-performance range designed specifically for women with swing speeds of less than 80mph. From the easy-to-launch drivers to the forgiving irons, every club is built to maximise your potential.

However, Ping knows that the perfect set isn't just about the clubs, it’s about how they fit your game. That’s why they developed the WebFit Ladies app. This clever educational tool uses a series of questions about your play, style and preferences to provide expert recommendations for your ideal club and set make-up.

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It’s not just a colour refresh, a lilac and milky midnight finish with gold accents on the woods and irons, it’s about lighter overall builds across the head, shaft, and grip. These enhancements are designed to make the clubs easier to swing with unmatched forgiveness, while helping achieve reliable distance gaps throughout the bag.

Alison Root
Alison Root

Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.

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