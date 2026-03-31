WIN A Complete Ping G Le4 Fitting Experience

Ping has just unveiled the highly anticipated G Le4 family, a high-performance range designed specifically for women with swing speeds of less than 80mph. From the easy-to-launch drivers to the forgiving irons, every club is built to maximise your potential.

However, Ping knows that the perfect set isn't just about the clubs, it’s about how they fit your game. That’s why they developed the WebFit Ladies app. This clever educational tool uses a series of questions about your play, style and preferences to provide expert recommendations for your ideal club and set make-up.

We are offering you the chance to win the full G Le4 journey:

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The Digital Profile: Use the WebFit Ladies app to discover your custom recommendations.

The Pro Touch: A professional fitting session based on your app results.

The Reward: Go home with a set of custom-fit Ping G Le4 clubs!

To Enter, head to the entry form here. While you're here, why not sign up to Golf Monthly's free Women's Edit newsletter? It's the best way to stay up to date with the latest women's golf news, tips and features - and you'll be first to hear about prize draws like this one. Sign up here to join the community. You can also find the G Le4 full T&Cs waiting for you here.

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Building on the success of the G Le3, this new range advances performance-engineered technology to solidify its position as a premier contender for the best women's golf clubs on the market.

It’s not just a colour refresh, a lilac and milky midnight finish with gold accents on the woods and irons, it’s about lighter overall builds across the head, shaft, and grip. These enhancements are designed to make the clubs easier to swing with unmatched forgiveness, while helping achieve reliable distance gaps throughout the bag.