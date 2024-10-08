Why Autumn Is The Best Time Of Year To Play Golf

The long, hot afternoons playing golf in shorts and a polo shirt have come to an end – a fairly abrupt one in some cases. However, as the leaves turn orange and we move into a new season, there’s much to be cheerful about. For many golfers, this is their favorite time of the year to play. Why? Well, for starters, how about the course. Has it ever looked better?

The Color

Parkland courses look resplendent at this time of the year. True, you might have to wait a while for the right day to come along, but when the skies are blue, the palette of golden colors that line the fairways more than make up for that slight chill in the air. Yes, it’s frustrating to lose your ball amongst the leaves, especially when you just roll off the fairway, but the views are stunning.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Course

A lot of hard work goes into getting the course in the best possible shape for the summer. It has to be in top condition for the club championship, and it’s important to present the course at its finest for visiting golfers. This will often mean that come the end of the summer and into autumn, the course has never looked better.

It’s Quieter

The fair weather golfers have already started to retreat before the clocks go back. Indian summers aside, autumn on the fairways are generally quieter periods. It means less waiting on the tee and standing around on the fairways. It’s easier to book a tee time, too.

Easier conditions

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The course often plays its hardest in the summer months. The 300-yard drives that you seem to be managing on the firm fairways are only any good if you can hit the ball dead straight. When you don’t, the ball disappears into knee high rough. For most golfers, especially weekend players, it’s somewhat of a relief to see the rough shrink when the temperature dips. It’ll be back next year, of course, but right now you can afford to stray off line a little. The tees might get moved forward, too, which is always nice.

A more comfortable climate

Although it’s nice to play when it’s warm and sunny, golfing in the peak of summer can be quite uncomfortable. Actually, playing golf when there’s a bit of cloud, in temperatures of around 17-18°, is far more pleasurable. The weather in autumn can be very changeable, but when you get one of those days, it’s perfect.

Cheaper green fees

Winter green fees will often kick in when it’s still autumn, which means you can take advantage of cheaper prices. Suddenly, even top courses that would have been a bit too expensive in the summer become affordable. Autumn is a great time to grab a deal. If you tee off early, it’s still possible to play 36 holes in a day, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf is hard. Any time that we’re allowed to make it a little easier is a good thing. Lift, clean and place won’t help if you’re hitting the ball all over the place, but it should mean you don’t have to deal with the dreaded ‘mud ball’.

The Food Menu

Some of the classic fall flavors will make it onto your golf club’s bar/restaurant menu in autumn, such as pumpkin soup and apple pie with cinnamon. It’s also that time of the year when adding something to your coffee, maybe a splash of bourbon, is generally considered acceptable.