Where Can I Buy Or Get Fitted For Fujikura Shafts?

Golf Monthly created this content as part of a paid partnership with Fujikura. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Golf Monthly.

If you didn’t know already, getting custom fit for golf clubs and using the right golf shaft for your game is crucial. Most golfers have had this message drummed into them and know the performance benefits that come with a custom fitting. However, where can you specifically get fitted for or buy Fujikura shafts?

Fujikura shafts are produced in its two factories in Vietnam and Japan, with its main offices located in Carlsbad, California. The company, which employees approximately 2,500 employees around the world, has a huge network of dealers that spans the globe.

Fujikura in the US

For those living in America, Fujikura makes the process of finding a dealer extremely straightforward, courtesy of the dealer locator tool on the Fujikura website (opens in new tab). Golfers in search of their nearest dealer simply need to enter their address and a map will appear showing them the stores/locations that are closest. For more choice, you can expand the radius from five to 250 miles.

Some golfers, perhaps those who have already gone through the custom fit process, will already know the golf shaft that they want – in which case there are a number of US based online retailers that Fujikura recommends. These are as follows:

JD’s Clubs (opens in new tab)

The Peoples Clubs (opens in new tab)

Dallas Golf Company (opens in new tab)

Chip And Putt (opens in new tab)

Golf MD (opens in new tab)

The Shaft Store (opens in new tab)

Fairway Jockey

UK AND REST OF THE WORLD

Fujikura shafts are available globally through numerous dealers. Again, it’s simple to locate your nearest one by using the ‘Find A Dealer’ tool on the Fujikura website (opens in new tab), where you can search by country.

(Image credit: Fujikura)

In the United Kingdom, for example, there are currently 14 Fujikura dealers that sell Fujikura shafts and offer custom fittings. These are as follows:

Club Champion Basingstoke (opens in new tab) (Golf Principles), Hampshire

Club Champion Crawley, West Sussex

Club Champion Glasgow

AS Golf (opens in new tab), Warwickshire

Club Class Golf Repairs (opens in new tab), West Midlands

Urban Golf – Smithfield, Soho and Kensington venues, London

Precision Golf Ltd (opens in new tab), Surrey

Scott Gourlay Golf Technology (opens in new tab), Edinburgh

The Masters Golf Company, Somerset

Golf Tech UK (opens in new tab), West Sussex

Tour X Golf (opens in new tab), Lancashire

Fit For Purpose Golf (opens in new tab), East Lothian

Meanwhile, for Fujikura shafts sold throughout Asia, visit fujikurashaft.jp (opens in new tab)