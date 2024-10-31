What Lies Beneath? The 8 Items You’re Likely To Find Buried In Golfers’ Bags
Golf bags are home to balls, clubs and valuables, but there’s typically much more lurking in the depths that hasn’t seen the light of day in months or even years…
The inside of your golf bag reveals an awful lot about you. Are you someone who takes great pride in keeping things in good order, or do the depths of your club-carrier point to different phases of your golf-playing career?
Below, we look at the items commonly found buried in a bag – from tablets that help you play golf with a hangover to novelty golf gear. How many are hiding in yours right now?
Mouldy banana
Two months ago you were on a health kick; you went to the gym, drank two litres of water every day and started eating well. You also took the sensible measure of stashing a banana in your golf bag. Of course, it’s still there and has become a life-giving elixir to any number of harmful bacteria.
Course Planner
Remember that time two years ago when you played The Belfry on a corporate day? With the course planner still in your bag, how could you forget?
Hangover cures
A bad day on the golf course is better than a good day in the office – this was almost certainly your attitude last night. Now you’ve got a stonking headache and a scorecard in your back pocket. Send for the Nurofen!
Novelty golf gear
Birthdays, stag-dos, lads’ trips – all result in the acquisition of novelty gear. From naked-lady tee pegs to comedy headcovers, you’re a social chameleon and your golf bag is the evidence.
Golf balls
The correct thing to do is to pick a brand of golf ball and stick with it, getting to know exactly how it feels off the clubface and responds to the green. The reality is often very different and that’s why you have an array of balls, from new Titleist Pro V1s to Maxflis from two decades ago.
Empty ball sleeves
Once new golf balls enter your bag, there is little need for the sleeve. And yet, if you are anything like us, you’ll have at least three empty ball sleeves in your bag. They act as a handy reminder of the new balls you’ve lost and the financial impact of bad golf!
Creased jumper
Living in a country with such a changeable climate means we all need an extra layer stashed in our bag. After weeks in hibernation, the moment comes to use it and oh dear… what was once a smart jumper now looks like it has been stuffed in the school bag of a 14-year-old boy.
Self Help
Far be it for us to criticise our own content, but if you’re hoarding golf magazines to refer to the tips section while out on the golf course, you need to have a fairly strong word with yourself.
Nick Bonfield joined Golf Monthly in 2012 after graduating from Exeter University and earning an NCTJ-accredited journalism diploma from News Associates in Wimbledon. He is responsible for managing production of the magazine, sub-editing, writing, commissioning and coordinating all features across print and online. Most of his online work is opinion-based and typically centres around the Majors and significant events in the global golfing calendar. Nick has been an avid golf fan since the age of ten and became obsessed with the professional game after watching Mike Weir and Shaun Micheel win The Masters and PGA Championship respectively in 2003. In his time with Golf Monthly, he's interviewed the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jose Maria Olazabal, Henrik Stenson, Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood and Billy Horschel and has ghost-written columns for Westwood, Wayne Riley, Matthew Southgate, Chris Wood and Eddie Pepperell. Nick is a 12-handicap golfer and his favourite courses include Old Head, Sunningdale New, Penha Longha, Valderrama and Bearwood Lakes. If you have a feature pitch for Nick, please email nick.bonfield@futurenet.com with 'Pitch' in the subject line. Nick is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade M1 Fairway wood: TaylorMade RBZ Stage 2 Hybrid: Ping Crossover Irons (4-9): Nike Vapor Speed Wedges: Cleveland CBX Full Face, 56˚, Titleist Vokey SM4, 60˚ Putter: testing in progress! Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
