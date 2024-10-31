What Lies Beneath? The 8 Items You’re Likely To Find Buried In Golfers’ Bags

The inside of your golf bag reveals an awful lot about you. Are you someone who takes great pride in keeping things in good order, or do the depths of your club-carrier point to different phases of your golf-playing career?

Below, we look at the items commonly found buried in a bag – from tablets that help you play golf with a hangover to novelty golf gear. How many are hiding in yours right now?

Mouldy banana

Two months ago you were on a health kick; you went to the gym, drank two litres of water every day and started eating well. You also took the sensible measure of stashing a banana in your golf bag. Of course, it’s still there and has become a life-giving elixir to any number of harmful bacteria.

Course Planner

Remember that time two years ago when you played The Belfry on a corporate day? With the course planner still in your bag, how could you forget?

Hangover cures

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A bad day on the golf course is better than a good day in the office – this was almost certainly your attitude last night. Now you’ve got a stonking headache and a scorecard in your back pocket. Send for the Nurofen!

Novelty golf gear

Birthdays, stag-dos, lads’ trips – all result in the acquisition of novelty gear. From naked-lady tee pegs to comedy headcovers, you’re a social chameleon and your golf bag is the evidence.

Golf balls

The correct thing to do is to pick a brand of golf ball and stick with it, getting to know exactly how it feels off the clubface and responds to the green. The reality is often very different and that’s why you have an array of balls, from new Titleist Pro V1s to Maxflis from two decades ago.

Empty ball sleeves

Once new golf balls enter your bag, there is little need for the sleeve. And yet, if you are anything like us, you’ll have at least three empty ball sleeves in your bag. They act as a handy reminder of the new balls you’ve lost and the financial impact of bad golf!

Creased jumper

Living in a country with such a changeable climate means we all need an extra layer stashed in our bag. After weeks in hibernation, the moment comes to use it and oh dear… what was once a smart jumper now looks like it has been stuffed in the school bag of a 14-year-old boy.

Self Help

Far be it for us to criticise our own content, but if you’re hoarding golf magazines to refer to the tips section while out on the golf course, you need to have a fairly strong word with yourself.