'Warm And Witty' – Crime Wave At Tangents Golf Book Review

Crime Wave at Tangents is the sequel to the critically acclaimed Summer at Tangents by renowned golf writer Roderick Easdale. The novel returns to the struggling village golf club, where property developers now have their eyes set on a part of the course when the lease is up for renewal.

The same charming cast of characters from the first book return, as we see if the club can find a way around its perilous financial situation. Club stalwart Willoughby Cornwallis is again at the heart of proceedings, with his aborted attempts to procure lunch a constant amusing subplot.

Easdale’s warm and witty style of writing makes this a thoroughly enjoyable read, and his obvious knowledge of the inner workings of a typical golf club shines through.

He pokes fun at the absurd intricacies and self-importance of the various committees, which will certainly ring true with golf club members up and down the land.

(Image credit: Brindle Books Ltd)

What will also ring true with many is the portrayal of the club historian and chair of the House Committee, Cyril Ramsbottom, whose ability to use 500 words when ten will do means he’s definitely one to avoid in the clubhouse bar – we all know one of them.

Indeed, Willoughby’s acerbic tongue is at its funniest during his interactions with the affectionately nicknamed ‘Rambo’.

As this engaging tale unfolds, the overarching feeling you get as a reader is one of warmth and friendship. Despite the clash of various personalities, the story conveys the good a golf club can do for a community and how important it can be in the lives of its members.

Easdale gets this feeling across beautifully, and the humorous and sometimes farcical interactions between the (mostly!) likeable cast keep the story moving along at a good pace. It’s a delightful follow-up to the original tale of club life at Tangents, and hopefully marks the start of a long-running series.

Crime Wave at Tangents is available from bookshops and bookseller websites, such as Amazon. Paperback RRP: £8.99; e-book RRP: £3.99