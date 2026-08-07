How Far Does The Average Amateur Golfer Hit Their 5-Iron In 2026?

How well do you know your yardages with every club in your bag?

Plenty of amateurs will be able to tell you how far they drive the golf ball, or perhaps even how far they hit their wedges, but I'd wager that far fewer know with complete certainty how far they carry their 5-iron.

Maybe that's because a 5-iron is a club that scares some amateurs, with long-irons being famously 'harder' to achieve that crisp, centred strike - but in reality it's a versatile and essential weapon in the bag of every golfer.

That power can only be wielded if you fully understand how it works for you, however, so let's find out what the latest 2026 Shot Scope data suggests is the average carry distance for amateur golfers and check how you compare...

How Far Do Amateur Golfers Hit Their 5-Iron In 2026?

According to Shot Scope data, the average 5-iron carry distance for amateur golfers is 174 yards.

A scratch golfer outperforms the average by 26 yards, coming it at a cool 200 with a 5-iron in hand.

Interestingly, the data suggests a 10-handicap hits their 5-iron four yards further (187 yards) than a 5-handicapper (183 yards), perhaps suggesting that carry distance with 5-iron isn't a significant separator at the more skilled level of the game.

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How far do you carry your 5-iron? (Image credit: Paul Severn)

There is, however, a significant drop in carry distance average when you reach the mid- to high-handicap brackets.

A 15-handicapper hits the ball 18 yards shorter on average (169 yards) than a 10-handicapper, and a 20-handicap player drops a further seven yards with the same club (162 yards).

Average Carry Distance With 5-Iron For Amateur Golfers How far amateur golfers hit their 5-iron on average, according to Shot Scope data Carry Distance (5-Iron) 0-handicap 200 5-handicap 183 10-handicap 187 15-handicap 169 20-handicap 162 25-handicap 143 0 50 100 150 200 Carry Distance (5-Iron) Data Product Value 0-handicap 200 5-handicap 183 10-handicap 187 15-handicap 169 20-handicap 162 25-handicap 143

At the upper end of the handicap scale, at least for the purposes of Shot Scope data, we again see a decline with 25-handicappers achieving just a 143 yard carry with a 5-iron on average.

For context, a scratch golfer averages that carry distance with their pitching wedge and a 10-handicapper does so with a 9-iron - which highlights the importance of distance in cutting your index as a high-handicap golfer.

Key To Flushing Long Irons

This is a great drill that can improve strike and distance with long irons (Image credit: Tom Miles)

So, we have established that improving your distance with long irons is important to help you cut your handicap - but how can you achieve that?

The first port of call is to focus on achieving a centred strike, then you can set about trying to boost your clubhead speed.

There are two handy guides on how to do that linked above, but I want to focus on a great drill that has helped me in my own game.

This drill comes from Top 50 Coach Gary Munro, who outlines the importance of a downward angle of attack and a clean strike.

"For a long-iron, place a tee peg two balls’ widths ahead of the ball. As the club travels down, it should strike the ball first at the end of its descent and continue on, collecting the tee peg beyond and taking it with it on the journey."

You won’t be able to take the tee unless you strike down on the ball. Try it for yourself and I am sure you will also improve your long iron strikes and distance.