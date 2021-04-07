We take a look at who currently caddies for Australian Adam Scott

Who Is Adam Scott’s Caddie?

Adam Scott has worked with some of the most well-known caddies over his career including Steve Williams and Tony Navarro.

Scott and Navarro worked together between 2005 and 2011, after Navarro had worked for the likes of Greg Norman and Raymond Floyd.

“Adam was great to work for. A gentleman and a helluva player,” Navarro told The Caddie Network.

“He’s very underrated, a lot better player than probably his career has showed.”

The Aussie also teamed up with Tiger Woods’ former bag man Steve Williams in 2011 after the Kiwi’s split with Woods.

Williams famously described his 2011 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational win with Scott as the best victory of his career.

They were together when Scott won The Masters in 2013 and when he became the World No.1 in 2014.

They split in 2017 as Scott wanted a full-time caddie just as Williams was beginning to think about retirement.

Fast forward to 2020 and Scott has an established partnership with John Limanti, with the pair working together since the second half of 2018.

They’ve won twice together on tour, at the 2019 Australian PGA Championship and the 2020 Genesis Invitational.

Scott won $1,674,000 at the Genesis with a very handsome 10% cut going to Limanti.

Limanti, a graduate of the University of North Florida, lives in Jacksonville Beach, Florida and has spent over 15 years as a caddie on tour.

He has worked for the likes of Chris Stroud, Aaron Baddeley, Brendon Todd, Chris Kirk and Kyle Stanley.

Limanti is said to be best friends with Chris Stroud after the pair met during junior golf.

The American describes the best part of his job is being able to wear shorts to work.

He was also the caddie for I.K. Kim in her infamous loss at the 2012 Kraft Nabisco Championship where she missed a one-foot putt on the 72nd green to win.

Former World No.1 Adam Scott has won 31 times as a professional, with his crowning moment coming at the 2013 Masters where he became the first Australian to win the Green Jacket.