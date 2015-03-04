What Is The Wolf Golf Betting Game?
By Roderick Easdale published
Wolf is a golf betting game which is played in teams. These teams change on every hole.
One player is designated the Wolf before each hole. The Wolf then decides whether to hunt alone against his three opponents or in partnership with one of them.
The hole is won by the better ball score.
Before the round an order is established, as to who will be players 1 to 4. Player 1 tees off on then first hole followed by player 2, 3 and 4.
This rotation is maintained throughout the round, so that on the second hole it is player 2 who tees off first, followed by 3, 4 and 1 in that order.
The player who tees off is the Wolf. He chooses whether to play alone - be Lone Wolf - or to play with one of the others.
He can make this decision at various set times. When he does it determines the stake.
If he decides to play it alone before he has played his tee shot, then the bets on that hole are quadrupled. If the Wolf decides to play after he has played his drive, but before the other players have played theirs, then the bets are tripled. If he decides to go it alone after seeing all the other drives, then the bets are doubled.
If the Wolf decides to hunt in a pack, then he is only allowed to choose a partner after that person has played their drive and before the next drive is taken.
Thus on the 1st tee the Wolf can choose to partner with player 2 only up until the time that player 3 takes their drive. Similarly the Wolf can only choose player 3’s drive up until the point that player 4 tees off.
For holes 17 and 18, as the cycle has done four complete rotations by then, it is customary for the player who is last to named the Wolf.
Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he worked as contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around 20 countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest All Rounder.
