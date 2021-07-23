Learn what a bogey in golf is here.



What Is A Bogey In Golf?

A bogey in golf is one of the most common terms, with golfers of all abilities producing at least a few every round.

But what is a bogey? We find out here.

What Is A Bogey In Golf?

A bogey is where a player takes one more shot than the par of the hole. So if a player is playing a par-3 and they make a four, or they are playing a par-4 and make five, it is a bogey.

Moreover, there are other variations of a bogey. For example, a double bogey is where you make two shots more than the par of the hole, and a triple bogey is where you take three shots more than the par.

Bogies are common during a round of golf, but sometimes it has been known for Tour players to complete a 72-hole tournament without a single dropped shot.

The first player to complete a 72-hole PGA Tour event without a bogey was Lee Trevino, who won the 1974 Greater New Orleans Open.

The longest bogey-free streak recorded on Tour came from Jin Young Ko in 2019, who eclipsed Tiger Woods’ record of 110 holes without a bogey.

Making a bogey in the third round of the Women’s Open Championship, she would then play (and win) the CP Women’s Open with nothing worse than a par.

Finally, on the ninth hole of the Cambia Portland Classic, Ko made a bogey. Ending her streak at 114 holes in a row.