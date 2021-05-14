Get to know the Englishman better with these 12 facts you didn't know.

12 Things You Didn’t know About Tyrrell Hatton

The Englishman has gone from strength to strength in what is a short-career to date and is tipped for future success.

How well do you know him? Below take a look at these 12 facts that you may or may not know about him.

1 Hatton began playing golf at age 3, learning the game at a local par-3 course. He eventually decided he wanted to be a European Tour player when he attended the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club. He attended the event numerous times, traveling 30 minutes from his home in Marlow.

2 He turned pro in 2011 off of +4.

3 The young Englishman graduated from the 2013 Challenge Tour to secure his 2014 European Tour card. Another player who graduated at the same time was three-time Major winner Brooks Koepka.

4 In just his sixth start on the European Tour, he produced a tied-second place at the Johannesburg Open in South Africa.

5 Hatton’s best finish in a Major came at the 2016 Open Championship at Royal Troon. He finished T5.

6 He drives a purple Lamborghini Huracan. It is designed to symbolise the Joker from the Batman series with its purple exterior and green brake callipers.

7 Hatton is a Liverpool fan and has in the past had his wedges stamped to celebrate the teams Champions League victory in 2019.

8 His favourite move is American Sniper which stars Bradley Cooper.

9 In his spare time he plays a lot of Xbox and one of his best friends is Matt Gallagher, also known as xMattyG whose YouTube channel had over 47,000 subscribers.

10 His favourite vacation spot is The Maldives.

11 We believe Hatton is currently engaged to his girlfriend Emily Braisher.

12 Hatton has won six European Tour titles. He has won two Dunhill Links Championships in 2016 and 2017. On both occasions he beat Ross Fisher by four and three shots respectively. His next European Tour win came at the 2017 Italian Open which came a week after his Dunhill win.

In consecutive years from 2019 he then won the Turkish Airlines Open, BMW PGA Championship, and Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.