How To Become A PGA Professional

There are a number of routes to become a PGA Professional in the UK.

All routes are operated in partnership with either The University of Birmingham or The University of the Highlands and the Islands in Inverness, Scotland.

The more academic route is by studying a three-year degree course at Birmingham University in Applied Golf Management Studies.

Anyone who meets the education criteria can take the course, although if you do want to become a PGA Professional following the course then a you must have a golf handicap of 4.4 or better for men and 6.4 or better for women.

This course is designed not only for future club golf pros but also for those intending entering golf club management or other jobs in the industry.

It is taught in collaboration with The PGA and based both at Birmingham University and at The PGA National Training Academy at The Belfry.

It’s a three-year course and modules include: applied sports science, equipment technology, coaching theory and business management.

It also involves studying the following areas: psychology of golf, analysis of swing theory, equipment technology, applied sports science, golf in the 21st century, business and financial performance and event management.

The course also includes work placements during the summer months, which can be at a golf club in the UK or abroad, with many students choosing to work in countries like Spain, France, Portugal, Austria, Egypt and the USA.

Students will be able to represent one of the University of Birmingham’s five golf teams.

The University of Birmingham is part of the prestigious Russell Group, which is made up of the top 24 universities in the UK, including Oxford and Cambridge.

The PGA also offers a Foundation Degree in Professional Golf Studies, which is a core element of The PGA Training Programme, and is also run in partnership with The University of Birmingham.

It is made up of 12 modules taken over three years, which cover the topics of: Sports Science, Equipment Technology, Coaching Theory and Golf Business & Management.

The Foundation Degree equates to the first two years of an Honours Degree.

Applicants must be working at a golf facility under a PGA Training Professional and have a maximum handicap index of 6.4(m) or 8.4 (f) handicap.

For students in Scotland, the education programme that runs in partnership with The University of the Highlands and the Islands is The Diploma in Higher Education Golf Studies.

It is primarily aimed at those with Scottish residency and is made up of 12 modules taken over three years, which cover the topics of: Sports Science, Equipment Technology, Coaching Theory and Golf Business & Management.

The University of the Highlands and the Island has a close association with Royal Dornoch GC.

Applicants must have a maximum handicap index of 6.4 (m) or 8.4 (f).

Just like the Foundation Degree, The Diploma in Higher Education equates to the first two years of an Honours Degree.

The PGA also offers the Top-up to Professional Golf Studies course, which can be completed in Birmingham or Inverness.

It is for students who have studied for the Diploma and Foundation courses and want to continue their studies.

Foundation students can convert their qualification to BSc (Hons) in Professional Golf Studies; and Diploma students can convert their qualification to a BA in Professional Golf, with an option to continue to Hons.

PGA Vision 2020 – Life as a PGA Pro

The PGA’s Vision 2020 has seen an overhaul of the organisation’s structure, with PGA Professionals now having the choice of three specialisations: PGA Professional, PGA Coach or PGA Manager.

These new categories allow members to select the specialism most suited to their current or planned role and area of expertise.

The PGA 2020 Vision project has also been created to bring others who work in the golf industry – either in a professional or voluntary capacity – under the PGA umbrella via the formation of two new industry membership groups: The Business Management Group and the Club Volunteer Group.

