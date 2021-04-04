We get to know Brian Dilley, the man who carries Billy Horschel's bag in this piece.

Who Is Billy Horschel’s Caddie?

In the piece below we take a closer look at Brian Dilley, the man who is currently carrying the bag for American professional Billy Horschel.

Who Is Billy Horschel’s Caddie?

Billy Horschel first started working with Brian Dilley at the very start of 2021, with Dilley previously caddying for fellow countryman Aaron Wise.

Horschel’s previous caddie, Travis Perkins, had been with the American for a few years before the pair split at the backend of 2020.

Before splitting with Horschel, Perkins had worked with players like Kris Blanks, D.A. Points, Scott Piercy, Aaron Wise and Brandt Snedeker, with Perkins actually on the bag for Snedeker’s outstanding 59 at the Wyndham Championship back in 2018.

At the time it was the 10th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history and Perkins said to The Caddie Network;

“We weren’t even really thinking about it. He was playing really well and then we holed a 7-iron on No. 6. That got us to 9 under with three holes to go and par is 70 at Sedgefield.

“That was the first time I thought about it. Brandt hit it close on 7, made the putt and then said, ‘Come on. Two more birdies! Come on!’ At that point, he knew where he stood.”

Related: 14 Things You Didn’t Know About Billy Horschel

With the pair splitting in late 2020, Horschel has now moved onto new caddie, Brian Dilley, with the duo already enjoying some good results, including a tied second finish at the WGC- Workday Championship, and a victory at the WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay.

Dilley has previously caddied for the likes of Aaron Wise, Suzanne Pettersen and Gerina Piller, with the majority of Dilley’s successes coming on the LPGA and LET Tours.

Dilley was on the bag for Pettersen during some of her most successful seasons. During 2013, he was part of five worldwide wins, including Pettersen’s second Major scalp, the Evian Championship.

Another big victory on the bag, came at the 2018 Byron Nelson with Wise, the American shot four rounds in the 60’s to claim the title by three shots.

Related: Who Is Billy Horschel’s Wife?