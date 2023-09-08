Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The 7 Scariest Shots in Golf

1 Next shot after a shank

You reach the top of your backswing and then… What's that?… Paranormal activity in the downswing causes a biblical hosel-rocket. You’re left searching for your ball and scratching your head. The feeling of utter disbelief will shortly be replaced by one of abject fear. ‘Maybe if I come more from the inside I’ll find the middle of the bat.’ Yeah… that’ll do it!

2 Chip off a tight lie

You’ve missed the green but not by much. Nothing to worry about there… Until you reach your ball and discover it sitting on a slab of turf with less grass on it than the M25. With fear in your eyes and panic in your heart, there’s only one option – the putter. But what about the bunker that’s in the way?... Just hit it hard!

3 That not-quite-a-gimme in foursomes

Anyone who has claimed ‘I’m not scared of anything’ has never played foursomes and had a short putt which is almost gimme range but not quite. Most particularly when this putt comes just after your partner has played a superb shot to set up this almost-but-not-quite-a-tap-in. Hit it firm and straight? Dribble it in? Shut your eyes and hope? All good tactics…

4 That shot after you've been called through

You’ve got to hit a good one now. We all have experienced that shot when we have been called through which we then can’t find when we have walked down to where we were sure it was. It was just off the fairway almost in line with that tree in the distance ... was sure it would be in this patch of light rough, but can’t see it anywhere ... what now? use the allotted three minutes searching for the ball as I have a score to protect ... or should I just forget it and march on and that hole and mark a blob on the scorecard ... oh heck it’s a medal today … do I now go back and play three off the tee ... should I have played a provisional? ... oh why didn't I play a provisional … if I go back and play three off the tee, the group ahead will just play on and never let us through again and they are so annoyingly slow ... oh why didn’t anyone in that group look to see where my shot ended up … they are so annoying … it must have landed quite near them ... oh why did they let us through on this hole of all holes…

5 Opening tee shot

The starter has announced your name, the gaggle of players currently on the practice putting green have stopped what they’re doing, the people in the clubhouse have put their coffees down and silence descends. You’re up and your prowess as a golfer is about to receive a series of snap judgements. Amateur-ville Horror.

6 40-yard bunker shot

This particular scenario has received the infamous moniker of ‘hardest shot in golf.’ Face it in competition (especially with out of bounds over the back) and your own version of The Shining will be running through your head. Knife it into the face, catch it fat, thin it over the back – all are on the cards.

7 Approach shot over water

Finally on our list of the 7 Scariest Shots in Golf - the approach over water. For many golfers the sight of water is like looking into the eyes of the grim reaper. With anything but the perfect strike receiving the ultimate punishment, now is the time to swing smoother than ever. Either that, or go on the attack like Freddie Kruger at a roller disco.