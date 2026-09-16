Stop Losing Your Golf Ball: 9 Smart Ways To Locate Errant Shots

1. Know your distances

If you normally hit your drive 200 yards, don’t go looking for an errant tee shot in the rough 240 yards from the tee. Any ball you find there is not likely to be yours.

A GPS watch that measures the distance of the last shot can be so useful with this. Especially on a course that you are unfamiliar with and on a hole without obvious landmarks, it can narrow down which stretch of rough you should be looking through.

Don’t be shy in bringing your fellow players back to the target area if they start hunting for the ball in unrealistic places. Put your bag down where you think the ball is and tell people that it must be around here somewhere.

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Do check the ground under your golf bag or trolley before you do this to ensure that you have not covered up the ball accidentally – I have seen several people do this!

2. Walk through the target area

If you've hit your ball into the rough, don’t walk down the fairway and then enter the rough at the point you think your ball might be; walk through the rough earlier than this so as to cover more area in your search. You are walking anyway, so why not walk through the rough?

3. Choose a landmark

Sometimes you can use something to line up where your ball has gone, but the topography of the land means when you get near to where your ball is, you can no longer see this point of reference. Patches of lighter or darker coloured grass fall into this category effortlessly.

4. Search methodically

Walking up and down in a straight line combing the area is better than wandering about randomly to ensure every bit of the likely area is actually being searched.

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5. Shuffle your feet

Sometimes a ball is buried and invisible to the eye, but you can find it by foot. There is no penalty if you accidentally kick, step on, or move your golf ball while fairly searching for it in the rough. But if you have kicked it to a new position, you have to replace it where it was.

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6. Make sure everyone is looking

It is easy on a tee to be distracted: filling in the scorecard, hunting for something in your bag, and so on. A polite reminder to your playing partners to look out for your drive is quite in order. The more people spotting, the more likely someone is to see exactly where the ball has ended up.

7. Note grass direction

Grass often leans in one direction, so do not look from the direction from which the grass will flip over the ball and hide it.

8. Walk in a straight line

Once you have lined up where the ball has gone, walk in a straight line to that landmark if you can. If you can’t, line up two points – the tee box is an obvious one for errant drives – to ensure you are going to the right place.

9. Read the topography

Especially when the ground is baked dry and hard, balls can roll and bounce more than expected. So look for any slopes that may have carried the ball away. A hard, firm fairway will send the ball bouncing further than a soft, wet one will.