'Loud, Obnoxious People Blasting Loud, Obnoxious Music' – Golfers Reveal Their Etiquette Annoyances, Views On Slow Play And More

Although golf is constantly moving forward and striving to be more inclusive and accessible, there’s no denying it’s a traditional sport with hundreds of years of history behind it. Over the centuries and, particularly through the 20th century, an established code of etiquette emerged that governed how golfers conducted themselves on and around the course.

The word "etiquette" has some bad connotations today when it comes to golf, it suggests stuffiness and an old-fashioned approach. But there are elements of the code that are important for safety on the course and for ensuring everyone enjoys their day on the fairways.

We posted a survey on X, asking six questions pertaining to etiquette and general conduct within golf to gauge the current consensus on how people behave, and should behave, in our sport. There were some interesting results.

How long should it take a four-ball to play 18 holes?

The overwhelming majority of the 992 who voted think between 3 hours 30 and 4 hours is the right amount of time for a four-ball over 18 holes. That’s really quite quick around most modern golf courses. There’s clearly a general feeling that pace of play is an issue and that people should play more quickly.

Best comments:

“The fact that 30% thinks longer than 4 hours highlights the problem of slow play being experienced all too often.”

“Depends on so many things. But if you’re not waiting behind the group in front, what does it matter how long it takes!”

“6 hours long, 24 beers, 8 fireballs, 2 mad wives, 42 lost balls, 1 damaged cart and a partridge and a pear tree.”

Have You ever witnessed cheating?

Worrying, but perhaps not surprising, that over 50% of the 603 respondents have seen cheating on the golf course. But maybe that’s not so bad if you take out cheating by mistake. There are always examples of people who unknowingly misunderstand the Rules. Technically they could be accused of cheating but would be mortified if it was pointed out to them that they had taken an incorrect drop or similar…

Best comments:

“We’ve all seen ourselves play!”

What’s your position on music on the golf course?

If you take the top two answers here then, surprisingly perhaps, more than 50% of people think it’s acceptable at least some of the time to have music playing on the golf course. But 42% still say – no tunes!

Best comments:

“Always have it. At a respectable volume”

“Must be all the boomers up early voting!” … At that stage, no music ever was at 50%

Should Mobile Phones be allowed everywhere at a golf club?

Over two thirds say yes on this one. Things have changed massively in the last 25 years on the subject. At the turn of the century, most clubs would have had signs saying "no mobile phones" in the clubhouse, maybe even on the course. But now, with phones such an integral part of everyday life, most feel it’s not suitable to restrict their use.

Best comments:

“Given I use Hole19 for my scoring and distancing I'd be annoyed at not being able to take my phone on the course. Why should I need the expense of another piece of tech when I already have one that suffices.”

“I’m sure mobile phones on the course have saved lives.”

“My dad claimed his didn’t work on the course or in the clubhouse as an excuse for a few extra drams”

What’s your position on dress codes?

Interestingly, it’s still over 90% who say there should be some sort of dress code. With many advocating a full scrapping of dress codes in golf, this is clear proof, that’s not a popular idea!

Best comments:

“As long as your bits and pieces are covered, I couldn't care less what anyone else wears.”

What’s your biggest etiquette annoyance?

It’s come full circle to slow play. Without question, it seems to be the biggest bugbear when it comes to behaviour on the golf course. Although people think there should be some sort of dress code, less than 1% find breaking dress code the most annoying infringement of etiquette. Surprisingly, course damage comes in with just one quarter of the votes. People are more annoyed at waiting for hours with hands on hips on the fairways than seeing someone kicking lumps out of a tee box!

Best comments:

Multiple times - “All of the above”

“Has to be course damage. It’s easier to help someone play faster. Probably takes a lot more to fix a green with gashes taken out of it.”

“Loud obnoxious people blasting loud obnoxious music.”