'It's My Biggest Passion and I Don't Know What On Earth I'd Do Without It' – Meet The Golf-Obsessed Teenage YouTubers Passionate About Growing The Game

Cameron and Jasmine Davies, two golf-obsessed teenagers from Hertfordshire in England, are on a mission to grow the game and extol the merits of the sport through their YouTube channel Junior Golf HQ.

The channel, which was started in 2022 and boasts more than 50 uploads, features videos on UK courses, overseas destinations, golf tips and more. The siblings want to portray the game in a fun light and inspire fellow juniors – as well as some adults – along the way.

“We post all sorts of videos, from how to practise at home to videos at the women’s and men’s Opens. We also travel to play golf a lot and there are a wide range of videos showing our golf experience in different countries,” says Jasmine.

“We started our YouTube channel to promote junior golf and show the younger audience how fun golf really is. We want to show that golf isn’t just for old people and we hope that everyone enjoys watching our videos. It’s not just for children – we also hope to encourage adults to watch our videos, maybe showing them holiday destinations for golf and tips to improve their game."

"We started our YouTube channel about two years ago, essentially for juniors to learn more about the game of golf and to give it a try. It’s not just for children though – maybe adults could get some tips and tricks from our channel. It really is a place for all golf-lovers, no matter what age you are,” adds Cameron.

It’s fair to say Cameron and Jasmine have been bitten by the golf bug. They love the game and they’re passionate about sharing their journey with others. Indeed, they've just returned from the Olympics, where they watched Scottie Scheffler secure a Gold Medal for Team USA.

Jasmine and Cameron with Hideki Matsuyama at the 2024 Olympics (Image credit: Cameron and Jasmine Davies)

“Golf means so much to me. I have played it from a very young age and have had a growing passion for it ever since. I enjoy everything about it, from the Saturday morning practises to the league matches and junior opens. Thinking about practising after school when I’m sitting in maths makes me so excited!” says Jasmine.

“I love the aspect of etiquette as well. You need a lot of respect in order to play golf so the people you meet and play with are generally extremely nice people.”

It’s a similar situation for Cameron. “I love playing golf because it is a thoroughly enjoyable sport and it can be played all around the world, from Florida to Switzerland, mountains and deserts. It really is globally becoming one of the greatest sports available. I also love trying out new techniques and looking at the scenery, ultimately taking a big deep breath in and taking your mind off things. It is my biggest passion and I don’t know what on earth I would do without it,” he says.

Cameron and Jasmine have plenty of experience playing courses all over the country and further afield. So, what would their message be to adult members?

“Adult members can make juniors feel more welcome by having fun competitions that include all the age ranges and also by not underestimating juniors,” says Jasmine. “For older members of clubs, I think they should involve the juniors more and once in a while, catch up with them and ask them how their game is going,” adds her brother.

It doesn’t feel like too much of an ask.