'It's My Biggest Passion and I Don't Know What On Earth I'd Do Without It' – Meet The Golf-Obsessed Teenage YouTubers Passionate About Growing The Game
Cameron and Jasmine Davies, 12 and 14 respectively, share a love of the game and have their own golf-specific YouTube channel
Cameron and Jasmine Davies, two golf-obsessed teenagers from Hertfordshire in England, are on a mission to grow the game and extol the merits of the sport through their YouTube channel Junior Golf HQ.
The channel, which was started in 2022 and boasts more than 50 uploads, features videos on UK courses, overseas destinations, golf tips and more. The siblings want to portray the game in a fun light and inspire fellow juniors – as well as some adults – along the way.
“We post all sorts of videos, from how to practise at home to videos at the women’s and men’s Opens. We also travel to play golf a lot and there are a wide range of videos showing our golf experience in different countries,” says Jasmine.
“We started our YouTube channel to promote junior golf and show the younger audience how fun golf really is. We want to show that golf isn’t just for old people and we hope that everyone enjoys watching our videos. It’s not just for children – we also hope to encourage adults to watch our videos, maybe showing them holiday destinations for golf and tips to improve their game."
"We started our YouTube channel about two years ago, essentially for juniors to learn more about the game of golf and to give it a try. It’s not just for children though – maybe adults could get some tips and tricks from our channel. It really is a place for all golf-lovers, no matter what age you are,” adds Cameron.
It’s fair to say Cameron and Jasmine have been bitten by the golf bug. They love the game and they’re passionate about sharing their journey with others. Indeed, they've just returned from the Olympics, where they watched Scottie Scheffler secure a Gold Medal for Team USA.
“Golf means so much to me. I have played it from a very young age and have had a growing passion for it ever since. I enjoy everything about it, from the Saturday morning practises to the league matches and junior opens. Thinking about practising after school when I’m sitting in maths makes me so excited!” says Jasmine.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“I love the aspect of etiquette as well. You need a lot of respect in order to play golf so the people you meet and play with are generally extremely nice people.”
It’s a similar situation for Cameron. “I love playing golf because it is a thoroughly enjoyable sport and it can be played all around the world, from Florida to Switzerland, mountains and deserts. It really is globally becoming one of the greatest sports available. I also love trying out new techniques and looking at the scenery, ultimately taking a big deep breath in and taking your mind off things. It is my biggest passion and I don’t know what on earth I would do without it,” he says.
Cameron and Jasmine have plenty of experience playing courses all over the country and further afield. So, what would their message be to adult members?
“Adult members can make juniors feel more welcome by having fun competitions that include all the age ranges and also by not underestimating juniors,” says Jasmine. “For older members of clubs, I think they should involve the juniors more and once in a while, catch up with them and ask them how their game is going,” adds her brother.
It doesn’t feel like too much of an ask.
Nick Bonfield joined Golf Monthly in 2012 after graduating from Exeter University and earning an NCTJ-accredited journalism diploma from News Associates in Wimbledon. He is responsible for managing production of the magazine, sub-editing, writing, commissioning and coordinating all features across print and online. Most of his online work is opinion-based and typically centres around the Majors and significant events in the global golfing calendar. Nick has been an avid golf fan since the age of ten and became obsessed with the professional game after watching Mike Weir and Shaun Micheel win The Masters and PGA Championship respectively in 2003. In his time with Golf Monthly, he's interviewed the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jose Maria Olazabal, Henrik Stenson, Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood and Billy Horschel and has ghost-written columns for Westwood, Wayne Riley, Matthew Southgate, Chris Wood and Eddie Pepperell. Nick is a 12-handicap golfer and his favourite courses include Old Head, Sunningdale New, Penha Longha, Valderrama and Bearwood Lakes. If you have a feature pitch for Nick, please email nick.bonfield@futurenet.com with 'Pitch' in the subject line. Nick is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade M1 Fairway wood: TaylorMade RBZ Stage 2 Hybrid: Ping Crossover Irons (4-9): Nike Vapor Speed Wedges: Cleveland CBX Full Face, 56˚, Titleist Vokey SM4, 60˚ Putter: testing in progress! Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
Can You Practice Bunker Shots In A Greenside Trap After You’ve Finished A Hole?
Bunker shots are among the hardest in golf to perfect, can you practice them after completing a hole, during a round?
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Celine Borge Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The Norwegian LPGA Tour Pro
Celine Borge is one of the rising stars of the women’s game, and made her Olympics debut at the 2024 edition in Paris – here are some things you may not know about her
By Mike Hall Published