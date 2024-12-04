Golf’s Little Joys: 11 'Small' Things I Love About The Game

Of course, everyone enjoys beating their best round, winning a club competition or reaching the final of a knock-out competition, but to me, golf offers so much more than the ‘obvious’ high-point moments.

As with life in general, the little things can make all the difference. Below, I’ve listed 11 smaller and more subtle joys that make me grateful to be a golfer.

Let me know if I've forgotten any!

Fresh tees

If you’re a nomadic golfer like me and lucky enough to play at a nice course, you’ll often be greeted in the pro shop by a container of complimentary tees. Plunging your hand in and stocking up for the round ahead gives a real sense of anticipation and excitement, as does folding a scorecard and putting it in your pocket. This could be the day it all comes together…

The halfway hut

Even though invariably I hit a poor shot off the next tee, there’s nothing quite like a trip to the halfway hut (it’s an even better feeling when you’re hungry/thirsty and you don’t know if it’ll be open or not). Whether you leave with a flapjack, egg running down your glove or a warm cup of tea, it’s always an enriching experience.

Lipping a putt in

It’s fantastic when your ball catches just enough of the lip to fall into the hole. Your heart skips a beat as you await the result of a putt you know you’ve hit too hard, but on this occasion, the golfing gods are smiling down on you. You feel elated as you lean in to pick your ball out of the hole.

A pint before play

I’ll be honest, I do enjoy a nice pint of Guinness before play, even if it’s the more frowned upon side of midday. Golf clubs are like airports – time doesn’t matter. Gazing out over the course you’re about to take on with a nice pint of the black stuff really whets the appetite for what’s to come.

I do enjoy a nice refreshing pint before play (Image credit: Getty Images)

The perfect patio

There’s nothing better than basking in the sun on a pristine patio after you’ve played a good round of golf. Even if you haven't, it’s still a great feeling. I could spend hours watching others play into the last hole with a drink in hand, and we’re blessed in England with some fantastic vantage points. My favourite has to be the patio at Worplesdon, which looks out over the opening quartet of holes and sits adjacent to the green on the testing par-3 4th.

Hitting a good shot when playing through

Golfers don’t tend to like an audience, especially when they’ve been called through and therefore feel slightly rushed. However, it’s a sweet feeling when you dispatch one straight down the middle or hit it close on a par 3. The other group doesn’t need to know you’ve been hacking it round to that point.

Playing a scramble

There’s nothing quite like a Texas scramble. For me, it’s golf’s most entertaining format and it brings aggressive golf, teamwork and camaraderie to the fore. I generally like to put a card in every round I play, but I’ll happily pass on that to compete in a friendly scramble.

Finding a 50/50 ball

You feel a sense of glee when you find your ball after a wayward tee-shot or errant approach. You were resigned to it being gone, but a lucky bounce or fortuitous ricochet means it’s in play. And lying pretty well. Your next shot will typically be good in this scenario as the pressure is off – even scrambling a point is a better scenario than what you’d envisaged.

It's a great feeling when you find a ball you thought was lost (Image credit: Kenny Smith)

Laughter is the best medicine

It can be slightly awkward when someone misses a short putt or slices one away into the trees. Often, another member of the group will make a risky comment in an effort to ease the tension, which can go either way. When it’s taken in the spirit it’s intended and everyone has a chuckle, it warms the heart.

Chipping/putting competitions

It’s always great to hear someone say “fancy a putting/chipping competition” while you’re enjoying a beer after a round. Sometimes, things escalate and other golfers join from outside your group and/or crowds gather. Sneaking out for a midnight competition if you happen to be staying in a dormy house is also one of golf’s little joys.

An unexpected path

Your heart sinks as you wander off the fairway into the bund. Even if you do find your ball, you’re probably not going to be able to advance it back to the fairway. But hang on, what’s that over there? It can’t be, is it… a path? And what’s that white sphere sitting in the middle of it? Five feet either side and it’s blob-city, but you now have a great lie and a view of the green.