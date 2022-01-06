Greensomes And Foursomes - What Are The Differences?

There are a fair few similarities between Greensomes and Foursomes; both involve being played in groups of two or more and you don’t actually get to play every shot.

However, one is far more forgiving than the other. In Greensomes, both players get to hit a tee shot, whereas only one player gets to tee off in Foursomes. From there, tee shot duties alternate from hole to hole, with players hitting alternate shots until the ball is holed out.

Foursomes

Foursomes really is no more complicated than that. One player will hit all the tee shots on the even-numbered holes and the other on the odd-numbered holes.

Should the pair have to play a provisional ball or another ball at any point, it is whoever didn’t hit the original shot who will play.

The Ryder Cup features foursomes and fourballs, but not greensomes.

Greensomes

The only real difference between Greensomes and Foursomes, other than slightly different handicap allowances, is that in Greensomes, both players tee off and then choose which ball to play from there.

The player whose drive or tee shot is not chosen, plays the second shot, and they then play alternate shots from there until the ball is holed out.

On the next hole, both players again tee off and the process is repeated. There is nothing to stop the same player’s drive being selected all the way round in normal Greensomes, though there have been different variations before.

One such example is the St Andrews Foursomes. With this format, you still select the better drive, but then one partner plays all the second shots on the odd-numbered holes, and his/her partner plays the second shots on the evens.

In the appropriately named Gruesomes, your opponents get to choose which drive you should use, and you can imagine what that might sometimes mean for your scoring!

Strategy and tactics

Like any golfing format, strategy plays a big part, and it's the same here. In foursomes, for example, selecting a partner can make or break your event before you even begin. Even here, opinions differ as to the ideal partnership.

Some will say a similar standard of golf is the best. This is so your clubbing will be the same and you can both discuss shots from a similar perspective. Others will say that opposite games are the best. So if you’re not particularly long and your partner is, you can work out a good overall strategy; for example most of the shorter par 4s fall on the even-numbered holes.

Which format do you prefer? (Image credit: Tom Miles)

In Greensomes, because you both get to drive, strategy may be more down to who should drive first. If one of you is driving well and the other one is struggling, you may decide the one driving well should tee off first and get it safely in play, taking the pressure off the struggler a little.

Alternatively, if the hole is risk and reward and you have one short hitter and one long hitter, then the shorter hitter may elect to go first to put one in play, allowing the longer one to go for the green without any pressure.

Equally, the typical shot shape and hitting distances of both players should be factored in when selecting which ball to play and, for that reason, it may not always be the longest tee shot that is chosen, especially if the shot left doesn’t suit the shape of the player required to hit it.

Overall, Greensomes is a slightly more forgiving format in that one of the pair could be struggling off the tee, yet they could still compete if the other is driving well. Not every shot both players hit ultimately counts, whereas in Foursomes, every shot both partners play really counts.

Sometimes the better drive isn't the best option... (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Handicap allowances

Depending on whether it's Matchplay or Strokeplay, then there are different factors that should be taken into consideration.

The recommendations for handicap allowances are half the full difference between the aggregate handicaps of each side in Foursomes, and the full difference between ‘Greensomes Handicaps’ in Greensomes.

Sound confusing? Basically, Team A has handicaps of 5 & 12 and Team B 11 & 17, the allowances would be as follows…

Foursomes

Team A aggregate = 17, Team B aggregate = 28. The difference is 11, and half of that is 6.5. Depending on the slope rating of the golf course, that will determine how many shots are given. If 6.5 equates to 6 shots, then Team B receives shots on holes stroke indexed 1 to 6.

Greensomes

In Greensomes - the lower handicap has his handicap multiplied by 0.6 and the higher handicapper multiplied by 0.4.

Team A’s Greensomes Handicap = (0.6 x 5) + (0.4 x 12) = 3 + 4.8 = 7.8.

Team B’s Greensomes Handicap = (0.6 x 11) + (0.4 x 17) = 6.6 + 6.8 = 13.4.

The difference is 5.6 so, again, depending on the slope rating of the course, Team A gives Team B that amount of shots (rounding occurs after the difference between exact Greensomes Handicaps is calculated).

In Strokeplay, the same denominators apply, but both teams would be allocated half their combined handicap in Foursomes, while in Greensomes both pairs would play off the Greensomes Handicaps as per the above calculations, typically using exact handicaps in Medal and rounded handicaps in Stableford.