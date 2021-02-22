We chat to British and International Golf Greenkeepers' Association CEO Jim Croxton on the important subject of mental health
Podcast: Why It’s Time To Talk About Greenkeeper Mental Health
This week we chat to BIGGA CEO Jim Croxton on the important issue of greenkeeper mental health as well as the conditioning of golf courses post-lockdown.
As well as our discussion with Jim, we also look back on a brilliant week at Riviera, discuss courses re-opening in England and preview this week’s’ World Golf Championship.
